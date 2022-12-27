Bogus Wisconsin mall Santa story resurfaces online

CLAIM: A Wisconsin mall Santa Claus and his elves beat up a young girl’s stepdad because she said he molested her.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. This years-old tale isn’t based on real events. Officials in Milwaukee and a spokesperson for the mall named in a widely-shared story about the alleged assault confirmed to The Associated Press that it is false.

THE FACTS: Santa didn’t beat up a young girl’s stepdad at her request at a suburban Milwaukee mall — despite a hoax that circulates online every few years during the holiday season.

The claims spread on Instagram in December 2022 in a popular video featuring a screenshot of an article titled, “Kid Tells Mall Santa A Secret; Seconds Later Him And His Elves Are Beating the Crap Out of A Child Molester.”

“Santa let them claus rip,” a caption on the video read.

But the AP debunked these claims back in 2016, when the same article was shared widely online. The story claimed a young girl confided in Santa at the Southridge Mall in Greendale, Wisconsin.

The story claimed that the Santa then assaulted the girl’s stepfather with the help of several elves. It quoted a Milwaukee police spokeswoman named Holly Delgado stating that the 66-year-old man playing Santa was arrested and that the stepfather was being investigated.

Sgt. Tim Guarke, a Milwaukee police spokesman, told the AP at the time that he had never heard of Delgado and that the mall was under the jurisdiction of another department. A spokeswoman for Southridge Mall owner Simon Properties said the story was false.

No court records could be found under the name of the mall Santa that was given in the story.

The story also included pictures of a man in a Santa costume being handcuffed and a mug shot of a man it claimed was the stepfather. Both photos were from unrelated news events in different parts of the country.

The story had appeared on a website called Thug Life Videos, which acknowledges on its website that it sometimes shares “odd satire stories for your entertainment.”

