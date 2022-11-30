Posts use incorrect Wisconsin military ballot data to suggest foul play

FILE - Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, The Associated Press reported on misleading claims about military absentee ballots in the state. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

CLAIM: Military ballot numbers in Wisconsin mysteriously decreased from 9,876 in 2020 to 1,573 in 2022, an unusually large discrepancy.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Wisconsin Elections Commission data contradicts the extreme discrepancy cited on social media. While the number of military absentee voters was lower in 2022 than 2020, that’s typical in a midterm election year.

THE FACTS: A Wisconsin politician’s misleading pronouncements about military voters in the November election spread widely this week across social media.

Republican state Rep. Janel Brandtjen on Tuesday published a press release claiming military ballots in Wisconsin “mysteriously” decreased by 83% in 2022.

“The 2022 active military voters dropped to 1,573 after a 2020 high number of 9,876, 4,966 in 2018 and 6,736 in 2016,” Brandtjen claimed in the release. “The substantial drop should have been noticed by WEC, and inquiries should have been made. Once again, WEC failed to do their job.”

The claims raised by Brandtjen, who chairs the state Assembly’s elections committee and has voiced support for overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state, were promoted elsewhere on social media.

One tweet read, “Wisconsin has found that active military votes decreased from 9,876 in 2020 to 1,573 in 2022. Weird. Why were there so many in 2020?”

But the numbers cited in these claims don’t match data on WEC’s website. They also lack the important context that midterm years typically have far lower voter turnout than presidential election years, including for military absentee ballots.

WEC data shows that in the 2020 presidential election, about 10,400 military absentee ballots were issued, and about 6,800 of those were returned on time and counted.

That data for 2022 hasn’t been finalized, according to WEC spokesperson Riley Vetterkind. However, recent numbers show that about 2,700 absentee ballots were sent to the state’s military voters for the November election, and about 1,400 of those were returned.

Looking at the number of military ballots issued to voters, that means the percentage drop was about 75% from 2020 to 2022, not 83%, as Brandtjen claimed.

It’s normal for fewer voters to cast ballots in a midterm election year compared to a presidential election year. That pattern exists for military voters too, including in Wisconsin.

For example, in the 2018 midterm election, WEC data shows that about 2,700 military absentee ballots were issued and 1,400 were returned and counted. In the 2014 midterm election, about 1,300 military absentee ballots were issued and fewer than 900 were counted.

By contrast, in the 2016 presidential election, about 4,480 military ballots were issued and about 3,000 were counted.

Vetterkind shared the caveat that the data WEC compiles each year on military absentee votes is “updated several times” and could be different if the data was pulled today.

Data from the Federal Voting Assistance Program, which provides resources to troops who want to vote from their duty stations, shows that military interest and participation in voting are lower in midterm years than in presidential election years.

Brandtjen did not immediately respond to an email requesting the source for her data. Earlier this month, a top Milwaukee elections official was fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the Republican lawmaker’s home.

