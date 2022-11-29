Germany’s ‘Diversity Wins’ plane was not denied entry to the World Cup in Qatar

CLAIM: The plane carrying Germany’s national soccer team, which has a logo stating “Diversity Wins,” was forced to land in Oman because Qatar refused it entry for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A Lufthansa aircraft featuring the message “Diversity Wins” along with an illustration of people from different ethnic backgrounds has traveled in and out of Doha during the World Cup, according to flight records and a spokesperson for the airline.

THE FACTS: Social media users are misrepresenting an image of Germany’s soccer team preparing to depart for Muscat, Oman, on Nov. 14. The photo shows the team on the stairs of the plane displaying the phrase “Fanhansa Diversity Wins,” and an illustration for the Airbus A330-300 by German artist Peter Phobia.

“We are proud to be taking the German national team to their destination again this year—and at the same time to make our commitment and conviction visible worldwide, even above the clouds. Because there is one thing we’re sure of: #DiversityWins,” Lufthansa says in a message on their website about the specialty design.

Qatar’s laws against same-sex relationships and treatment of LGBTQ people were concerns ahead of the World Cup. The Gulf nation has said that all are welcome, including LGBTQ fans, but that visitors should respect the nation’s culture, the AP reported.

“Qatar refuses to receive the German national team’s plane, which bears the g@y logo, which forced them to return the plane to the airport of the Sultanate of Oman, and it was replaced by another plane that did not bear any logo,” a post on Instagram falsely claims.

But the “Diversity” aircraft with the registration code D-AIKQ landed in Oman for a warm-up match, Lufthansa’s media team noted in a Twitter post.

On Nov. 17, Germany’s soccer team then took a regional flight from Oman to Doha for sustainability reasons, according to DFB, Germany’s soccer federation.

According to Flightradar24, a live flight tracker website, the plane with the flight registration D-AIKQ later traveled from Frankfurt to Doha on Nov. 16 and arrived at 11:55 p.m. The plane also landed in Doha on Nov. 18, 19, 23, according to the website .

“We do not note any diversions by the aircraft during this time period,” Ian Petchenik, a spokesperson for Flightradar, wrote in an email to the AP. “The flight from Frankfurt to Oman on 14 November was flown as scheduled.”

Further, there are more flights scheduled in December, Thomas Jachnow, a spokesperson for Lufthansa, told the AP in an email.

“This message is unfortunately Fake News,” Jachnow wrote. “All flights with our ‘Diversity Wins’ logo that we had planned for Doha have landed there. More will follow in the next few days.”

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP .