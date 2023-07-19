A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
AP Fact Check

The World Economic Forum didn’t call for mandatory ‘lab-grown’ babies

A mountain reflected in a car window with the sign of the WEF, ahead of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A mountain reflected in a car window with the sign of the WEF, ahead of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Social media users are sharing a false claim that the WEF called for an end to natural conception in favor of “lab-grown” babies. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Markus Schreiber/AP

By Angelo Fichera
 
Share

CLAIM: The World Economic Forum has proposed a ban on natural conception, advocating for all babies to be “lab-grown” by 2030.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The organization has not made such a proposal. The website making the claim, which has a history of sharing misinformation, links to an old WEF blog post about outside research into devices that could theoretically be used to save babies born prematurely.

THE FACTS: Social media users in recent days have widely shared a headline making the baseless claim about the WEF — an organization best known for hosting an annual conference of business and political leaders in Davos, Switzerland, that is a frequent target of conspiracy theories.

“WEF Bans Natural Conception: All Babies Must Be Lab-Grown by 2030,” reads the June headline from the People’s Voice, an unreliable website that routinely shares false and misleading claims.

The article itself provides no evidence for its assertion that the WEF has made such a proposal.

Instead, it claims that the “WEF have been developing artificial wombs which will be able to develop a fetus outside of a mother’s body” and links to a 2017 blog post on the WEF’s website.

That blog post, however, simply reported on a study by Philadelphia researchers into sustaining lambs born prematurely by using a device that reproduces the conditions of the womb — something that could potentially be used to support premature newborns otherwise at risk of dying. The researchers found they could support fetal lambs in such “biobags” for up to four weeks.

The WEF didn’t conduct that research, nor did it advocate for all babies to be completely developed by such means.

“The World Economic Forum never called for an end to natural conception or pushed for babies to be lab-grown,” WEF spokesperson Yann Zopf told The Associated Press in an email. “The Forum also never funded such research. These are false claims to discredit the important work that the World Economic Forum does on serious global challenges.”

Zopf noted that the 2017 blog post about the research also explicitly states that “the views expressed in this article are those of the author alone and not the World Economic Forum.”
___
This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.