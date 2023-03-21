Posts misrepresent photo of US soldier loading relief supplies for Turkey

CLAIM: Photo shows a U.S. soldier “stealing” humanitarian aid from China

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The photo, first posted by the U.S. Army, shows a soldier in Adana, Turkey, supporting disaster relief efforts following the recent earthquake in the country. The soldier was carrying a tent that came from a pile of relief items donated by the international community to Turkey, a Department of Defense spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press.

THE FACTS: Social media users misrepresented a photo that the Army posted on Instagram on March 6 of a soldier assisting with relief efforts, following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6.

One tweet sharing the image with more than 7,000 retweets falsely claims it shows the U.S. military stole tents “from a humanitarian convoy that China sent to Syria.”

“The Americans are not only stealing oil from Syria, but also humanitarian aid,” the false post states.

The false claim also circulated on Telegram.

The photo was taken at the Incirlik Air Base, a Turkish air base. The U.S. Army’s official Instagram posted the photo earlier this month with the caption: “First Strike Soldiers continue to work in support of USAID - US Agency for International Development and Turkish relief efforts to those affected by the earthquake in Türkiye. The First Strike Way!”

Defense Department spokesman Lt. Col. Garron J. Garn confirmed to the AP that the claims are “categorically false.” Garn further explained that the soldier – from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division – was loading the tent, among other items to be sent to Turkish authorities, so they could be distributed to those affected by the earthquake.

“We have confirmed with the soldier in the photo and the item he was carrying - a tent - came from a larger stock of tents, which contained markings in multiple languages. The pile of tents, one of many piles of life-saving relief items donated by the international community to Türkiye, was under control of Turkish authorities at Incirlik Air Base, a Turkish air base,” Garn said in an email.

Other photos posted by the Department of Defense’s media unit last month show military service members with the 101st Airborne Division loading relief supplies at the Incirlik Air Base for those affected by the earthquake.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.