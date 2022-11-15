Photos of Detroit election ballot collection misrepresented

Ballot counters process absentee ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Huntington Place in Detroit. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, the Associated Press reported on false claims that Detroit election workers were photographed illegally collecting thousands of ballots long after polls closed on Election Day. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez).

Ballot counters process absentee ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Huntington Place in Detroit. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, the Associated Press reported on false claims that Detroit election workers were photographed illegally collecting thousands of ballots long after polls closed on Election Day. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez).

CLAIM: Photos show Detroit election workers illegally delivering thousands of completed ballots for counting long after polls closed on Election Day.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The photos show election workers legitimately delivering absentee ballots to the city’s main facility for processing and counting, according to city officials and election experts. The ballots were being delivered to the office late in the night because under state law, they can only be collected from designated drop boxes after 8 p.m. on Election Day.

THE FACTS: The battleground state of Michigan had no shortage of false claims of voter fraud during last week’s decisive midterm election, from allegations of voters being illegally turned away in Detroit to misinformation about ballots cast in the dead of night in Ann Arbor.

But among the more persistent falsehoods was the claim that bushels of ballots were illegally delivered to Detroit election officials into the early morning hours of the following day.

Many on social media pointed to screen grabs of videos taken outside the city election department office as visible proof of fraud.

One of the images was timestamped Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 11:34 p.m. and showed workers lifting covered black boxes out of the back of a white U-Haul van. Another was timestamped Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 1:22 a.m. and showed other workers standing near white mail bins stacked beside the open rear doors of a U-Haul van.

“We are all so tired of DETROIT and its obvious CORRUPTION!” wrote a user on Facebook last week, linking to a widely cited conservative website’s story asserting the false claim.

“The U-Haul van used in Detroit to dump ballots has been found,” declared another user on Instagram on Friday in a post that included one of the viral photos.

But there’s “nothing inherently suspicious” about the late night transport of mail ballots to a central facility for processing following an all-day election, says Liette Gidlow, a history professor at Wayne State University in Detroit focused on voting rights.

That’s because Michigan, like a number of other states, gives voters until polls close on election night to complete and hand in mail ballots.

“The 8 p.m. deadline for absentee votes is the deadline for voters to return marked ballots to their local election officials,” Gidlow wrote in an email Monday. “It is not a deadline for processing.”

Martha Kropf, a political science professor at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, also found nothing untoward in the photos.

“The late night is the nature of the beast,” she wrote in an email. “I suppose it would be nice if they had the capacity to not work all night on election night, but working hard to get the ballots seems par for course.”

Matt Friedman, a representative for the city elections department, said the photos show workers using U-Haul vans rented by the city to transfer completed mail ballots to the city’s main election office.

In a phone interview, he told The Associated Press that the ballots were collected from 20 designated drop-boxes spread out across the roughly 140-square mile metropolis.

The ballots were timestamped at the elections department and then transported to the downtown convention center where they were opened, verified and added to the vote count, Friedman said.

The collection process lasted from just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night until just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, with the verification and counting of the mail ballots lasting until nearly 6 a.m., he said.

“Everything that happens during regular voting happens for absentee ballots after the fact,” Friedman said. “It really takes that long.”

Friedman noted the false claims mirror those raised during the 2020 presidential election, when similar video surfaced of ballots being delivered to the city’s election center late into the night.

“The most important thing for voters to understand is that there would be no other time of day where this activity could happen legally, other than late at night on election night,” he said. “If it had been done any earlier Tuesday, it would have been illegal. This is the only way to count votes and comply with the law.”

All told, some 27,000 absentee ballots were counted in Detroit on election night, according to Friedman. More than 171,000 total ballots were cast in the city, or a turnout of roughly a third of all registered voters, according to Detroit’s election results.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.