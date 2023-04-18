Deepfake video shows Putin speaking English

CLAIM: Video shows Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking English to warn Americans about election interference.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video is a deepfake generated by artificial intelligence and was created by advocacy group RepresentUs for an advertising campaign on protecting voting rights. The video has been online since September 2020.

THE FACTS: The clip circulated on social media in recent days without the context that it’s a synthetic video.

The video appears to show Putin stating: “America, you blame me for interfering with your democracy, but I don’t have to. You’re doing it to yourselves. Polling stations are closing. You don’t know who to trust. You are divided. There are strings we can pull, but we don’t have to. You are pulling them for us.”

An Instagram user recently posted the video with the caption, “Truth.”

But the video is not real – it was created using deepfake technology for a 2020 advertisement by RepresentUs, an anti-corruption organization, the group said in a press release in September 2020.

The ad was part of a campaign, which also included a deepfake video depicting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The ads, titled “Dictators,” were intended “to illustrate that unless the American people take immediate action to fix political corruption, voter suppression gerrymandering, and our broken election systems democracy will collapse,” the group said in the release.

“Deepfakes are an entirely new kind of threat to democracy and the integrity of the media. This ad exposes the threat for all to see,” Josh Silver, the group’s co-founder and CEO, said at the time.

The group noted that the ads were supposed to air following the 2020 debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on major TV networks, but claimed they were “so bold that they were pulled by the stations without a rationale for the rejection.”

News articles on the ads at the time reported that the group worked with a creative agency and had an actor portray Putin, and then used technology to swap in the Russian leader’s face.

In recent months, a new generation of AI voice-cloning tools have allowed social media users to mimic people’s voices and produce realistic audio with only text prompts.

