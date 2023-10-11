Israel-Hamas war
Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli investigated by Turin and soccer authorities for betting case

FILE - Juventus' Nicolo Fagioli controls the ball during the 'Berlusconi trophy' soccer match between Monza and Juventus in Monza, near Milan, Italy, Saturday, July 31, 2021. A Lawyer for Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli acknowledged Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, that the player is being investigated by prosecutors in Turin for betting online via unauthorized websites. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

TURIN, Italy (AP) — A lawyer for Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli acknowledged Wednesday that the player is being investigated by prosecutors in Turin for betting online via unauthorized websites.

Fagioli himself alerted the Italian soccer federation’s prosecutor about the case and the 22-year-old is “cooperating with both judicial and sports authorities with the utmost transparency,” lawyer Armando Simbari told the LaPresse news agency.

Simbari added that Fagioli “does not have a relevant role” in the investigation and “he actually he wants to contribute to the inquiry.”

Fagioli faces a multi-year ban if he is found guilty of breaking sports protocols.

Fagioli has played in six of Juventus’ eight Serie A matches this season and is considered one of Italy’s top young midfielders.

It’s another in a long string of off-field issues for Juventus. Midfielder Paul Pogba is provisionally suspended after testing positive for testosterone, and a false accounting case led to Juventus being excluded by UEFA from the third-tier Europa Conference League for this season.

Former club president Andrea Agnelli is still banned because of the false accounting case.

