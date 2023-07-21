FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, front left, arrives before a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
Sports

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon shatters women’s mile record for third world mark

En foto del 6 de agosto del 2021, la keniata Faith Kipyegon celebra tras ganar la final de los 1.500 metros en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio. El viernes 21 de julio del 2023, establece un nuevo récord mundial de la milla, es su tercera marca mundial en menos de dos meses. (AP Foto/Charlie Riedel)

En foto del 6 de agosto del 2021, la keniata Faith Kipyegon celebra tras ganar la final de los 1.500 metros en los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio. El viernes 21 de julio del 2023, establece un nuevo récord mundial de la milla, es su tercera marca mundial en menos de dos meses. (AP Foto/Charlie Riedel)

MONACO (AP) — Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon broke the women’s mile record by nearly five seconds on Friday at the Monaco Diamond League for her third world mark of the past two months.

The 29-year-old finished in 4 minutes, 7.64 seconds to break the record of 4:12.33 set by Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan in 2019, also at Monaco.

Kipyegon broke the world records in both the 1500m and 5000m last month in Florence and Paris.

“It was a blessing to do this with these ladies,” Kipyegon said, according to a release on the event’s web site. “I can see that they are all happy for me and it is so emotional. It is a blessing. It just does not happen every time you run. I have to say thanks God for this.

“I really enjoyed the race. I came for that, I wanted to chase the world record and thanks god, it was amazing.”

Ireland’s Ciera Mageean was second in 4:14.8.

“When I started this season, my goal was to just break the 1500 WR. It was still in my head and in my mind,” Kipyegon said. “Thank God I did also the 1 mile and the 5000.”

