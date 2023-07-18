FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies

FILE - A protester waves a Trump flag during rally organized by a group called Election Integrity Fund and Force at the Michigan State Capitol, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 Republicans Tuesday, July 18, 2023, with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state's presidential electors despite Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory in 2020. The group includes Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden and Meshawn Maddock, former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
FILE - A protester waves a Trump flag during rally organized by a group called Election Integrity Fund and Force at the Michigan State Capitol, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 Republicans Tuesday, July 18, 2023, with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020. The group includes Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden and Meshawn Maddock, former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)

FILE - Co-founder of Michigan Trump Republicans Meshawn Maddock's films while election challengers gather outside the room in the TCF Center in Detroit, where absentee ballots were being counted Wednesday Nov. 4, 2020. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 Republicans Tuesday, July 18, 2023, with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state's presidential electors despite Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory in 2020. The group includes Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden and Meshawn Maddock, former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)
FILE - Co-founder of Michigan Trump Republicans Meshawn Maddock’s films while election challengers gather outside the room in the TCF Center in Detroit, where absentee ballots were being counted Wednesday Nov. 4, 2020. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 Republicans Tuesday, July 18, 2023, with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020. The group includes Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden and Meshawn Maddock, former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)

The affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for 16 fake Republican electors for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election in Michigan is photographed Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 Republicans with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state's presidential electors despite Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory in 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
The affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for 16 fake Republican electors for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election in Michigan is photographed Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 Republicans with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

FILE - Kathy Berden looks at buttons on a hat during a training session for Women for Trump, An Evening to Empower, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Troy, Mich. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 Republicans Tuesday, July 18, 2023, with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state's presidential electors despite Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory in 2020. The group includes Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden and Meshawn Maddock, former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
FILE - Kathy Berden looks at buttons on a hat during a training session for Women for Trump, An Evening to Empower, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Troy, Mich. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 Republicans Tuesday, July 18, 2023, with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020. The group includes Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden and Meshawn Maddock, former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

FILE - Electoral College elector John Haggard reacts after Gov. Rick Snyder announced all 16 of Michigan's electoral votes for President-elect Donald Trump, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 in Lansing, Mich. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 Republicans Tuesday, July 18, 2023, with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state's presidential electors despite Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory in 2020. The group includes Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden, Meshawn Maddock, former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party, and Haggard. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
FILE - Electoral College elector John Haggard reacts after Gov. Rick Snyder announced all 16 of Michigan’s electoral votes for President-elect Donald Trump, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 in Lansing, Mich. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 Republicans Tuesday, July 18, 2023, with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020. The group includes Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden, Meshawn Maddock, former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party, and Haggard. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

The affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for 16 fake Republican electors for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election in Michigan is photographed Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 Republicans with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state's presidential electors despite Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory in 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
The affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for 16 fake Republican electors for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election in Michigan is photographed Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 Republicans with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

The affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for 16 fake Republican electors for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election in Michigan is photographed Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 Republicans with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state's presidential electors despite Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory in 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
The affidavit in support of an arrest warrant for 16 fake Republican electors for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election in Michigan is photographed Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 Republicans with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI
 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general filed felony charges Tuesday against 16 Republicans who acted as fake electors for then-President Donald Trump in 2020, accusing them of submitting false certificates confirming they were legitimate electors despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that all 16 people would face eight criminal charges, including forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery, which range from a potential five to 14 years in prison each.

The group includes the head of the Republican National Committee’s chapter in Michigan, Kathy Berden, as well as the former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party, Meshawn Maddock, and Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot.

“The false electors’ actions undermined the public’s faith in the integrity of our elections and, we believe, also plainly violated the laws by which we administer our elections in Michigan,” Nessel said in a statement.

Electors are people appointed to represent voters in presidential elections. The winner of the popular vote in each state determines which party’s electors are sent to the Electoral College, which meets in December after the election to certify the outcome.

The group is alleged to have met inside the then-Michigan Republican Party headquarters on December 14, 2020, and signed their names to multiple certificates stating they were the qualified electors for Trump. These false documents were then transmitted to Congress and National Archives.

In January of last year, Nessel asked federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into the 16 Republicans.

In seven battleground states, including Michigan, supporters of Trump signed certificates that falsely stated he had won their states, not Biden.

The fake certificates were ignored, but the attempt has been subject to investigations, including by the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

False Electoral College certificates were also submitted declaring Trump the winner of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.