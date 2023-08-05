FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Sports

Brazil’s Falcão quits Santos job after allegation of indecent assault

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil and Roma great Paulo Roberto Falcão quit his job as coordinator at soccer club Santos on Friday after a woman accused him of indecent assault. The 69-year-old former midfielder denied any wrongdoing in the case.

Local police confirmed an investigation has started involving Falcão, one of Brazil’s best players in the 1982 World Cup. He started working for Santos in November as a link between the club’s president and the coaching staff.

Police did not provide more details of the case.

Falcão said in a statement he was leaving the job because of Santos’ poor results this year.

“About the accusation that was revealed on Friday, which I received with shock, I can say it did not happen,” Falcão said.

Local media recently reported Falcão could become a member of the country’s soccer confederation if his old friend Carlo Ancelotti becomes coach of the national team after his contract with Real Madrid expires.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports