FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
Sports

Falcons leaning on defensive additions, run game to support QB Ridder as they enter camp

FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) runs a drill during the the team's NFL minicamp football practice, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Atlanta. Ridder, a third-round pick in 2022, will be in the spotlight as the Falcons open training camp looking to end a string of five consecutive losing seasons. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) runs a drill during the the team’s NFL minicamp football practice, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Atlanta. Ridder, a third-round pick in 2022, will be in the spotlight as the Falcons open training camp looking to end a string of five consecutive losing seasons. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By The Associated Press
 
Share

ATLANTA FALCONS (7-10)

CAMP SITE: Flowery Branch, Georgia

KEY ADDITIONS: Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, CB Jeff Okudah, OLB Bud Dupree, S Jessie Bates III, TE Jonnu Smith, DT David Onyemata, DE Calais Campbell, OLB Kaden Elliss, QB Taylor Heinicke, CB Mike Hughes, WR Scotty Miller, WR Mack Hollins, CB Tre Flowers.

KEY LOSSES: Defensive coordinator Dean Pees, G Elijah Wilkinson, CB Isaiah Oliver, QB Marcus Mariota, DE Abdullah Anderson, CB Michael Ford, WR Damiere Byrd, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, CB Rashad Fenton, OT Chuma Edoga, ILB Nick Kwiatkowski, OT Germain Ifedi, TE Anthony Firkser, DE Matt Dickerson, G Colby Gossett.

Other news
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws during the NFL team's football practice, Friday, June 2, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Falcons’ Ridder emboldened by 4-game audition entering 2023 as starting QB
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Desmond Ridder’s four-game audition as the Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback at the end of the 2022 season was crucial for the confidence of all players entering the 2023 season.

KEY STORYLINES: Quarterback Desmond Ridder, a third-round pick in 2022, opens the season as the starter following a 2-2 record in his four-game audition to close last season. Ridder should be helped by running back Bijan Robinson, the No. 8 overall pick in the draft who should be valuable as a receiver as well as a runner. Robinson will join Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for 1,035 yards as a rookie, and Cordarrelle Patterson to give the Falcons a deep and versatile running attack. After finally escaping salary cap woes, the Falcons invested heavily on their defense in free agency and trades. Coach Arthur Smith is counting on such additions as Calais Campbell, Jeff Okudah, Kaden Elliss, Bud Dupree and Jessie Bates — all possible starters — to boost the team’s long-suffering pass rush and provide stability.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +5500

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL