Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah carted off practice field with ankle injury

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) runs a drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
1 of 2 | 

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) runs a drill during the NFL football team’s training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London, left, lines up against cornerback Jeff Okudah, right, during the team's NFL football training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
2 of 2 | 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London, left, lines up against cornerback Jeff Okudah, right, during the team’s NFL football training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
By CHARLES ODUM
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah was carted off the practice field on Friday with a potentially serious right ankle injury, dealing a significant blow to the team’s defensive overhaul.

Okudah suffered the injury while covering wide receiver Frank Darby during a training camp drill in full pads. Teammates knelt while Okudah was examined on the field before being driven off the field on a cart.

Coach Arthur Smith confirmed Okudah was being examined for an ankle injury. Smith said he would wait on results from an MRI before discussing the severity of the injury.

“I’m always hesitant, the way information travels you have to be mindful of people’s family and loved ones and friends and if that information gets out, then parents are looking at it or the wife or whatever,” Smith said. “You just never know until the MRI.”

The Falcons acquired Okudah, the No. 3 overall NFL draft pick in 2020, from Detroit for a fifth-round draft pick as part of their offseason overhaul of the defense.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson said Okudah had been working hard each day and proving himself to teammates. “Hopefully, it’s nothing major,” he said.

Injuries made made it dificult for Okudah to realize his potential as a top draft pick with the Lions. Hamstring and shoulder ailments limited the former Ohio State standout to nine games as a rookie. He suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury one game into his second season.

Okudah started 15 games in 2022 and had an interception, which he returned 20 yards for a touchdown, and a forced fumble with 73 tackles.

Okudah, 24, was a big part of the Falcons’ defensive overhaul in the offseason. He was expected to join A.J. Terrell to make cornerback a strength of the defense.

Atlanta devoted about $140 million in free agency to bring in Calais Campbell at defensive end, as well as safety Jessie Bates III, defensive tackle David Onyemata, outside linebackers Kaden Elliss and Bud Dupree, and cornerback Mike Hughes. Okudah was projected to be one of as many as six new starters on defense.

If Okudah is forced to miss significant time, Hughes, rookie Clark Phillips III, Tre Flowers, Dee Alford and Darren Hall are among the candidates to move up at cornerback.

Smith said offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge, who was placed on the reserve/injured list on Thursday after he was carted off the field with a left leg injury on Wednesday, will need surgery.

NOTES: The Falcons signed DL Matthew Gotel, OL Michal Menet, DL Caeveon Patton and WR Mathew Sexton. The additions came after WR Chris Blair, DL Ikenna Enechukwu and TE Feleipe Franks were waived with injuries on Thursday, as well as the move with Greenidge.

