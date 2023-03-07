Falcons re-sign outside linebacker Carter to 2-year deal

FILE - Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (9) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who was second on the team with four sacks in 2022, will remain with the Atlanta Falcons on a two-year deal announced by the team on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who was second on the team with four sacks in 2022, will remain with the Atlanta Falcons on a two-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

Carter started all 17 games last season and set a career high with 58 tackles. He had 12 quarterbacks hits, six tackles for losses, a fumble recovery and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Carter (6-5, 255), who grew up in the Atlanta suburbs, was selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 2018 draft after playing at the University of Georgia. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons last year following four years with the Giants.

Carter would have become an unrestricted free agent.

The Falcons had approximately $67 million in salary cap space, the second-most in the league behind the Chicago Bears, before the deal with Carter.

General manager Terry Fontenot has said the team hopes to re-sign some of its top free agents before looking for help on the market. The Falcons hope to boost their pass rush in free agency and the draft.

