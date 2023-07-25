FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
UPS strike averted
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Falcons re-sign tight end McCole Pruitt, adding more depth to strong position

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Calais Campbell reports for the team's NFL football training camp Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Calais Campbell reports for the team's NFL football training camp Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts reports for the team's NFL football training camp Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga.
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts reports for the team's NFL football training camp Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, left, and linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji report for the team's NFL football training camp Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, left, and linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji report for the team's NFL football training camp Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie reports for the team's NFL football training camp Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie reports for the team's NFL football training camp Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga.
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons re-signed free agent tight end MyCole Pruitt on Tuesday as players reported for Wednesday’s first practice of training camp.

Pruitt had 16 catches for 150 yards and four touchdowns last season while starting four games with Atlanta. His signing adds depth to a position already bolstered by the offseason trade with New England for Jonnu Smith.

Starting tight end Kyle Pitts, recovering from a torn medial collateral ligament in his knee, is expected to be ready for the start of the season. Pitts could be monitored or limited at the start of camp.

FILE - Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Akers is entering his contract year after three up-and-down seasons in Los Angeles that have included a Super Bowl ring, a torn Achilles tendon and a three-game midseason banishment due to an ugly clash with the coaching staff. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Rams’ Cam Akers agrees with running backs’ complaints as he heads into his contract year
Cam Akers wasn’t invited to join the Zoom call held by several top NFL running backs last weekend to discuss the distressing state of compensation at their position.
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Von Miller to open Bills camp on physically unable to perform list while rehabbing knee injury
Edge rusher Von Miller will open Buffalo Bills training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list while continuing to rehab his surgically repaired right knee.
FILE - Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) takes part in drills during an NFL football team practice in Eagan, Minn., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Hunter reported to training camp Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after skipping the offseason program, but his status with the club remains uncertain with his contract still an issue (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
The Vikings are happy Danielle Hunter came to camp. Contract for star pass rusher still at issue
Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter has reported to training camp after skipping the offseason program.
FILE - Dennis Hernandez, brother of former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez, watches during his brother's murder trial on Jan. 29, 2015, in Fall River, Mass. Former UConn football player Dennis Hernandez is behind bars after a witness told police she believed he was planning a school shooting. The 37-year-old, who went by DJ while playing for the Huskies as a quarterback and receiver in the mid-2000s, is due in court on Aug. 1 on charges including threatening. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool, File)
Aaron Hernandez brother faces new charges amid concerns over threats, visits to UConn, Brown
Former UConn football player Dennis Hernandez, the older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, is behind bars after a witness told police she believed he was planning a school shooting.

The Falcons announced veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, who signed a one-year deal on March 29, will open camp on the designated non-football injury list. He can be activated at any time.

Campbell, 36, played the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He has 99 sacks, including 5 1/2 in 2022, and is expected to provide a boost to Atlanta’s dismal pass rush.

Also, running back Caleb Huntley, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon and was placed on the physically unable to perform list on Thursday, was waived with a failed physical designation.

Huntley was a surprise last season as he ran for 366 yards and one touchdown while playing behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier. The Falcons drafted running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL