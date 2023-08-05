FILE - Amanda Zurawski, who developed sepsis and nearly died after being refused an abortion when her water broke at 18 weeks, left, and Samantha Casiano, who was forced to carry a nonviable pregnancy to term and give birth to a baby who died four hours after birth, center, stand with their attorney Molly Duane outside the Travis County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A Texas judge ruled Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges. The challenge is believed to be the first in the U.S. brought by women who have been denied abortions since the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
U.S. News

1 of 2 Fargo officers wounded in ambush that killed another officer is leaving the hospital

 
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — One of two Fargo police officers wounded by a gunman who ambushed them and killed another officer last month has recovered enough to leave the hospital.

The Fargo Police Department said in a statement Saturday afternoon that Officer Andrew Dotas was expected to be released from the hospital later in the day. Dotas and Officer Tyler Hawes were both wounded when Mohamad Barakat opened fire on them as they responded to a routine traffic crash on July 14, officials said.

Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin was killed and a bystander was also wounded in the attack before a fourth officer shot and killed Barakat.

The police department said Hawes is continuing his recovery, and the department “looks forward to announcing his release from Sanford Health in the future.”

Barakat, 37, had numerous guns, a homemade grenade and more than 1,800 rounds of ammunition with him in his car when he was killed. Authorities have said they fear he was planning a much bigger attack on one of the summer festivals occurring in Fargo at the time.

Authorities visited Barakat’s apartment at least twice in the years before the attack, where they noted he had a large number of weapons and a huge stockpile of ammunition, but they said it all had been obtained legally.