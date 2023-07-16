Inter Miami's Lionel Messi waves to fans as he is introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Sports

Right-hander Jake Faria brought up by Red Sox, who cut Tayler Scott

Boston Red Sox’s Tayler Scott delivers a pitch to an Oakland Athletics batter in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By SARAH TROTTO
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Boston Red Sox selected the contract of right-hander Jake Faria from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday and designated right-hander Tayler Scott for assignment.

A right-hander who turns 30 on July 30, Faria was 3-2 with a 6.47 ERA in nine starts and 10 relief appearances for Worcester.

Faria last pitched in the majors in 2021, making 23 appearances with a 5.51 ERA for Arizona. Boston brought up Faria up April 16 but he did not appear in a game and was designated for assignment the following day.

Boston is expected to have a bullpen day Monday or Tuesday at Oakland. Starters Chris Sale, Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock remain on the injured list.

“We need innings just in case,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “He’s a guy, we trust his stuff. If needed, he’ll go multiple innings.”

Faria has a 4.70 ERA in 72 appearances with Tampa Bay, Milwaukee and Arizona. Minnesota released the 29-year-old on June 23 last year and he signed a minor league contract with Boston.

“Especially after how last season went, just sitting at home watching guys play and how much I hated that feeling, it’s been great this year,” Faria said.

Scott has a 7.45 ERA after giving up two runs in an inning Saturday in a 10-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs. He is 0-1 with a 10.18 ERA in 31 career appearances with Seattle, Baltimore, San Diego, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston.

