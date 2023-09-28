Biden impeachment inquiry
Rotterdam shooting
CVS walkout
Government shutdown
Powerball jackpot
U.S. News

Fatal 2021 jet crash was likely caused by parking brake left on during takeoff, NTSB says

A firefighter near the wreckage of an aircraft that crashed into a building in Farmington, Conn.,. Sept. 2, 2021. The small jet that crashed, killing four people earlier this month, was going slower than usual as it took off from an airport runway, while witnesses saw a puff of smoke and noticed the aircraft was having trouble gaining altitude, according to a preliminary investigation report released Tuesday, Sept. 26 2023. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP, file)

A firefighter near the wreckage of an aircraft that crashed into a building in Farmington, Conn.,. Sept. 2, 2021. The small jet that crashed, killing four people earlier this month, was going slower than usual as it took off from an airport runway, while witnesses saw a puff of smoke and noticed the aircraft was having trouble gaining altitude, according to a preliminary investigation report released Tuesday, Sept. 26 2023. (Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant via AP, file)

By PAT EATON-ROBB
 
Share

A small jet that crashed into a building in Connecticut in 2021, killing four people, was going slower than usual as it took off because the pilot had left a parking brake on, according to a report released Thursday.

The failure to release the brake was the probable cause of the accident, according to the report from the National Transportation Safety Board, which also said a lack of equipment on the jet to notify the pilots of such a problem contributed to the crash.

The twin-engine Cessna 560XL was to have flown from Robertson Airport in Plainville to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, North Carolina, on Sept. 2, 2021. But it crashed into a manufacturing building shortly after takeoff and burst into flames.

A husband and wife who were both doctors, Courtney Haviland, 33, and William Shrauner, 32, of Boston, were killed along with the two pilots, William O’Leary, 55, of Bristol, and Mark Morrow, 57, of Danbury.

Other news
Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal bus crash, in Wawayanda, N.Y., Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. The charter bus carrying high school students to a band camp hurtled off a New York highway and down an embankment, officials said. (NBC New York via AP)
Hundreds attend funeral for high school band director who died in bus crash
FILE - This long exposure photo shows traffic driving on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Traffic fatalities dropped 3.3% in the first half of the year compared with the prior-year period, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The agency said Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, that an estimated 19,515 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in the first half of 2023. There were 20,190 fatalities in the first half of 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Traffic deaths declined 3.3% in the first half of the year, but Fed officials see more work ahead
FILE - PPF's main shareholder Petr Kellner watches as his daughter, Anna Kellnerova, and horse Catch Me If You Can Old compete during the equestrian CET Prague Cup, CSIO Grand Prix, in Prague, Czech Republic, Aug. 23, 2020. The probable cause of a heli-skiing crash in Alaska in 2021 that killed the Czech billionaire and four others was a failure by the pilot to adequately respond to whiteout conditions, a federal accident report released Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, concluded. (Roman Vondrous/CTK via AP, File)
Pilot error, training issues were factors in Alaska crash that killed Czech billionaire, report says

Four people on the ground were injured, including one who was seriously hurt. Haviland and Shrauner left behind a toddler, and Haviland was pregnant, according to relatives.

As the plane was accelerating on the runway, a witness noticed it was going slower than usual, the report said. A witness saw blue smoke from the jet’s rear, and another witness saw the nose landing gear still on the ground near the midpoint of the runway.

The jet hit a utility pole and a grassy area next to the Trumpf Inc. building near the runway. It then struck the building, causing a fire that consumed most of the aircraft, the report said.

Investigators noticed the parking brake was on and there were skid marks on the runway.

The NTSB report also faulted the certification process for the airplane, which allowed the jet to be manufactured in 2006 without a parking brake indicator because it was made as a “derivative” of an older model that used a standard from 1965 that did not require that type of warning equipment.