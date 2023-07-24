A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Vermont farmers are urged to document crop losses from flooding

Corn crops damaged by severe flooding two weeks ago are shown on July, 24, 2023, at Paul Mazda's fruit and vegetable farm in Essex Junction, Vt. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Corn crops damaged by severe flooding two weeks ago are shown on July, 24, 2023, at Paul Mazda’s fruit and vegetable farm in Essex Junction, Vt. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, left, and farmer Paul Mazza inspect blueberry bushes damaged and contaminated by severe flooding two weeks ago at one of Mazza's farms in Essex Junction, Vt., on Monday July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, left, and farmer Paul Mazza inspect blueberry bushes damaged and contaminated by severe flooding two weeks ago at one of Mazza’s farms in Essex Junction, Vt., on Monday July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

By LISA RATHKE
 
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — Vermont state and federal officials on Monday urged farmers to document and report damage from the catastrophic flooding that hit the state two weeks ago and inundated crops.

They toured Paul Mazza’s Fruit and Vegetable farm, where fields were under 20 feet (6 meters) of water during the flooding, including row after row of blueberry bushes laden with berries and corn. The crops are now contaminated and unsellable. Mazza, who has seven farms in different locations, estimates he has about 25% of his produce left. Fields are covered with sediment and piles of sand from the river.

“It’s a killer. My head just spins,” Mazza said. “I lost my shirt,” he added.

U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, a Democrat, urged Mazza, his daughter, and other farmers, to document the losses so he and the rest of the congressional delegation can make the case for funds when a disaster relief bill reaches the Senate floor, he said.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a federal disaster designation, which would make farms eligible financial assistance, including low-interest emergency loans.

After seeing what Mazza and his family have experienced, the governor said he recognizes the devastation and frustration as well.

“You have berries still on the vine, and you have apples still up there on the trees but they can’t be utilized,” Scott said. “This is going to be a long, long-term effort for them and for many parts of the state with different experiences.”

In nearby Richmond, a couple hundred acres of corn and a couple hundred acres of hay was flooded at Conant’s dairy farm. “The velocity of water that came through was tremendous,” said Dave Conant.

The fields are so laden with silt that they don’t even want to put their equipment through them, he said.

Scott said he’s confident the state will receive more federal help, but doesn’t think it will enough.

“We’re going to have to dig deep. We’re going to have to be creative and reach into every pot in order to get through this,” he said.