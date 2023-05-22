1 dead, others injured in elder housing apartment fire in Maine city

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — One person died and others were injured when a floor of an apartment building for senior residents caught fire on Monday morning, authorities in Maine said.

The fire took place in a multistory apartment tower in the central Maine city of Waterville. One person died and several others were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

A representative for Waterville Fire-Rescue said there was no information available about the cause or origin of the fire on Monday morning. The conditions of the people injured in the fire were also not available.