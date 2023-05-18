Body found by investigators a day after fire destroys hotel in southern Maine

FILE - Firefighters douse the smoky remnants of a Days Inn in Kittery, Maine, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The body of a person was found during a fire investigation after a fierce blaze destroyed the hotel in southern Maine, fire officials said Thursday. (Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via AP, File)

FILE - Firefighters douse the smoky remnants of a Days Inn in Kittery, Maine, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The body of a person was found during a fire investigation after a fierce blaze destroyed the hotel in southern Maine, fire officials said Thursday. (Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via AP, File)

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — The body of a person was found during a fire investigation after a fierce blaze destroyed a hotel in southern Maine, fire officials said Thursday.

The fire destroyed the Days Inn in Kittery, a town along the New Hampshire line, on Wednesday. Officials with the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office said the body was found at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon during an investigation.

The identity of the victim is awaiting confirmation from the state medical examiner, officials said. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, they said.

Kittery Fire Chief David O’Brien said building owner Kamlesh Patel has been cooperating with the investigation. The building is a total loss, O’Brien said.

A person answering a phone at a business listing for Patel said the owner was unavailable and declined to comment further.

Kittery issued violation notices for code problems at the hotel several years ago, O’Brien said. He said every issue that was found was corrected.