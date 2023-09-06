GWU sheltering in place
Officers fatally shoot man in South Carolina after he kills ex-wife and wounds deputy, sheriff says

 
LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Police officers in South Carolina fatally shot a man after he broke into his ex-wife’s home, killed her, drove her car through her garage door and fired at police during a chase early Wednesday, authorities said.

One deputy was wounded in the shootings in Lexington but is expected to survive, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Deputies were called to the home of Jamal Walker’s ex-wife around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when a 911 caller said someone was trying to break into the house, Koon said at a news conference.

The officers heard gunshots and broke down the door. One deputy was hit by gunfire and the rest backed off, the sheriff said.

Moments later, a vehicle smashed through the garage door and Walker drove off, authorities said.

Lexington Police and state troopers joined deputies chasing Walker, who fired at officers while trying to escape, according to Koon.

Troopers flattened the vehicle’s tires and Walker got out of the car shooting at officers. who fired back and killed him, the sheriff said.

Walker, 39, and his wife had been divorced for about a year. Their 9-year-old son was in the home, but was not seriously hurt, said Koon, who visited with the boy.

“His world was turned upside down. He doesn’t even know it. We asked him who we could call and he said, ‘call my granddaddy, call my granddaddy,’” Koon said.

Deputies had been called to the home about harassing phone calls recently, but the sheriff said he didn’t know why things turned so violent on Wednesday.