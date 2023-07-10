FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
U.S. News

A man is fatally shot during a ‘violent struggle’ with an officer

 
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A police officer in northern Kentucky has fatally shot a man after a “violent struggle” that injured the officer, authorities said.

The encounter in Covington on Sunday afternoon involved a city police officer and a male subject, Kentucky State Police said in a statement. The officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement says.

Officers had originally responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Covington Police Department.

“An officer located a suspect in the area and during a violent struggle the officer discharged his duty weapon,” the statement says.

Police did not identify the man or the officer or release details about what led up to the shooting. They asked anyone who lives in the area to check surveillance cameras for any footage of what happened.

The officer was placed on administrative leave while Kentucky State Police continue to investigate.