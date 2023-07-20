A Kentucky officer is justified in a fatal shooting after a ‘violent struggle,’ prosecutor says

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A police officer in northern Kentucky was justified in fatally shooting a man after a “violent struggle” that injured the officer, the local prosecutor said.

A Kentucky State Police investigation found no probable cause to prosecute Covington Police Officer Ethan Livingood for the death of 30-year-old Garren Patty of Ludlow, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders told news outlets on Wednesday.

”Ethan Livingood was undoubtedly justified in his use of force and self-defense. Given Patty’s repeated blows to Livingood’s head and his attempt to take the officer’s handgun, the use of deadly physical force was both reasonable and justified,” Sanders said.

Officers had originally responded July 9 to a report of a suspicious person in the area, according to the Covington Police Department.

Livingood came into contact with the suspect and within one minute, Patty charged at the officer and began to hit him, Sanders said. Livingood used his taser twice, but Patty continued the attack, taking the officer to the ground and attempting to grab his gun, Sanders said.

Livingood fired one round and hit Patty, but the attack continued and the officer fired several more shots.