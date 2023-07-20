FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
British Open 2023
RFK Jr. at House hearing
Quran desecrated
Barbenheimer
A Kentucky officer is justified in a fatal shooting after a ‘violent struggle,’ prosecutor says

 
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A police officer in northern Kentucky was justified in fatally shooting a man after a “violent struggle” that injured the officer, the local prosecutor said.

A Kentucky State Police investigation found no probable cause to prosecute Covington Police Officer Ethan Livingood for the death of 30-year-old Garren Patty of Ludlow, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders told news outlets on Wednesday.

”Ethan Livingood was undoubtedly justified in his use of force and self-defense. Given Patty’s repeated blows to Livingood’s head and his attempt to take the officer’s handgun, the use of deadly physical force was both reasonable and justified,” Sanders said.

Protestor Salwan Momika appears outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, Thursday, July 20, 2023, where he plans to burn a copy of the Quran and the Iraqi flag. (Oscar Olsson/TT via AP)
Why does Sweden allow Quran burnings? Like much of West, it has no blasphemy laws
A recent string of public desecrations of the Quran by a handful of anti-Islam activists in Sweden has sparked an angry reaction in Muslim countries and raised questions about why such acts are allowed.
FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Las Vegas police took laptops, documents from home searched in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing
A home searched by police investigating the drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996 is tied to the uncle of a long-dead suspect in the killing.
Police arrest a protester during clashes in the Mathare area of Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Kenyans were back protesting on the streets of the capital Wednesday against newly imposed taxes and the increased cost of living. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
Kenya police are told not to report deaths during protests. A watchdog says they killed 6 this week
Police in Kenya say they have been ordered not to report deaths amid demonstrations against the rising cost of living.
Comparison coins are presented during a press conference held by the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office and the Munich Public Prosecutor's Office on the arrests in the Manching gold treasure theft case in Munich, Germany, Thursday July 20, 2023. Investigators looking into the theft of hundreds of ancient gold coins from a German museum have found lumps of gold that appear to result from part of the treasure being melted down, but still hold out hope of finding the rest intact, officials said Thursday. (Uwe Lein/dpa via AP)
German police find melted-down gold after theft of Celtic coins, seek rest of treasure
Investigators looking into the theft of hundreds of ancient gold coins from a German museum have found lumps of gold that appear to have resulted from part of the treasure being melted down, but still hold out hope of finding the rest intact.

Officers had originally responded July 9 to a report of a suspicious person in the area, according to the Covington Police Department.

Livingood came into contact with the suspect and within one minute, Patty charged at the officer and began to hit him, Sanders said. Livingood used his taser twice, but Patty continued the attack, taking the officer to the ground and attempting to grab his gun, Sanders said.

Livingood fired one round and hit Patty, but the attack continued and the officer fired several more shots.