2 dead, another injured, in shooting involving Kansas City officer, authorities say

 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people are dead and a third is injured after a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer Friday night.

The shooting happened after an officer called for help shortly before 9 p.m. near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City. Few details were immediately available.

Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Andy Bell said the officers who responded found five people and the officer near a white van, and three of the van’s occupants had been shot.

Marcell T. Nelson, 42, of Kansas City, and Kristen Fairchild, 42, of Gardner, both died. The third victim suffered minor injuries. Two others were detained. The officer was not hurt.

Bell said investigators are working to determine what happened before the officer radioed for help and whether anyone else besides the officer fired a gun. A handgun was found at the scene.

“There’s not a lot of information we can share,” Bell said Friday night. “It’s very, very early in the investigation.”