U.S. News

Weekend shootings leave at least 6 dead, 20 others wounded in Chicago

 
CHICAGO (AP) — Six people have died and at least 20 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

A shooting early Saturday in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood killed one man and wounded four other men, police said.

Three people, including two women, were shot Saturday night on Chicago’s South Side when gunfire rang out from an alley at a group of people.

FILE - Mamie Till Mobley weeps at her son's funeral on Sept. 6, 1955, in Chicago. The mother of Emmett Till insisted that her son's body be displayed in an open casket forcing the nation to see the brutality directed at Blacks in the South at the time. Legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime in the U.S. is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was years in the making. (Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)
Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teen lynched in Mississippi
A White House official says President Joe Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.
Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger drives in two runs with a single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Cody Bellinger drives in 4 runs as the Cubs top the Cardinals 8-6 on a rainy day at Wrigley
Cody Bellinger drove in four runs and Nico Hoerner had three of Chicago’s 15 hits, helping the Cubs beat the St.
A man stops near a memorial outside Fontano's Subs in Hinsdale, Ill., on Friday, July 21, 2023. A 14-year-old boy who was critically injured when an SUV crashed into the suburban Chicago restaurant, injuring four other people, has died days after the crash, authorities said Friday.(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Suburban Chicago boy, 14, dies days after being hit by SUV outside restaurant
Authorities say a 14-year-old boy who was critically injured when an SUV crashed into a suburban Chicago restaurant has died days after the crash.
FILE - People walk on the Stanford University campus beneath Hoover Tower in Stanford, Calif., on March 14, 2019. Anonymous comments with racist, sexist and abusive messages that were posted for years on a jobs-related website for economists originated from numerous leading U.S. universities, including Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Chicago, according to research released Thursday. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Economics website is filled with racist and sexist speech, some blame the nation’s top universities
Anonymous comments with racist, sexist and abusive messages that were posted for years on an an obscure, anonymous jobs-related website for economists originated from numerous leading U.S. universities, according to research released Thursday.

A man was found shot inside an overturned vehicle about 1:25 a.m. Sunday. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot Friday night, also on the city’s South Side.

Since Friday, Chicago police responded to at least nine separate shooting scenes. Forty people were shot, four fatally, across Chicago over the July 14 weekend, according to WLS-TV.