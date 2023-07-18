FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Pilot dies as small plane crashes into unoccupied home in New Mexico

Firefighters and rescue personnel respond to a plane crash that struck a home in Santa Fe, N.M.,, Tuesday morning, July 18, 2023. (Addie Moore//The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Firefighters and rescue personnel respond to a plane crash that struck a home in Santa Fe, N.M.,, Tuesday morning, July 18, 2023. (Addie Moore//The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A pilot has died after a small propeller plane crashed in an empty New Mexico home shortly after takeoff Tuesday, authorities said.

The pilot of the twin-engine Cessna aircraft called out the failure of an engine two minutes after takeoff from Santa Fe Regional Airport, State Police Officer Wilson Silver said.

He said the plane went down within a minute of the announcement of engine trouble. The crash destroyed an unoccupied home a few miles from the airport.

Silver said only one person appeared to be aboard the plane bound for Santa Monica, California. The identity of the deceased pilot was not immediately available.

A narrow plume of dark smoke rose from the wreckage after the 9:05 a.m. crash in the southern reaches of Santa Fe.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.