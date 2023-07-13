FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
U.S. News

Man, young son die in fire deliberately set at Albuquerque home. But spouse survives

 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 7-year-old boy and his father both died after a fire at their Albuquerque home that the man started following a fight with his wife, authorities said Thursday.

Albuquerque police said officers were called to the house Monday morning after city firefighters found two people dead in the charred home.

They said Luis Barraza-Robles, 42, and his wife were fighting, and the man allegedly threatened her with a knife.

Other news
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, then-New Mexico Majority Floor Leader Sheryl Williams Stapleton, D-Albuquerque, talks to fellow lawmakers before the start of the New Mexico legislative session in Santa Fe, N.M. A corruption trial for Stapleton, a former high-ranking Democratic state legislator and Albuquerque public school administrator, is scheduled to begin on Jan. 2, 2024, court records show. Stapleton is accused of diverting money from Albuquerque Public Schools and using her legislative position for personal benefit. She has denied wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)
Trial set for a former New Mexico lawmaker accused of racketeering and money laundering
A corruption trial for a former high-ranking Democratic state legislator and Albuquerque public school administrator will be held in January.
Movie-goers evacuate the Century Rio movie theater as officers respond to a shooting at the theater located at 4901 Pan American freeway in northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The Albuquerque Police Department said Monday that an argument over seat reservations escalated into a shooting that left a 52-year-old man dead and sent filmgoers scrambling for cover. Homicide charges were filed Monday against a 19-year-old who was wounded in the Sunday-night confrontation. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
Man fatally shot in New Mexico movie theater over seat dispute
Police say an argument over seating at a movie theater in New Mexico escalated into a shooting that left a man dead and sent frightened filmgoers scrambling to flee.
United States Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland speaks at the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Southwest Regional Office, in Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 11, 2023. (Jon Austria/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
Protest derails planned celebration of 20-year ban on oil drilling near Chaco national park
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s plans to visit Chaco Culture National Historical Park on Sunday were derailed when protesters blocked the entrance to the northwestern New Mexico site.
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office shows Solomon Peña, who lost a 2022 bid for the New Mexico statehouse as a Republican and is accused of later orchestrating shootings at the homes of four Democrats officials, including two who had certified the November election results. On Friday, June 9, 2023, a federal magistrate judge ruled that Peña will remain jailed on federal charges that include election interference related to the series of shootings in Albuquerque. (Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Ex-GOP candidate to remain jailed in connection with drive-bys at lawmakers’ homes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A judge ruled that a failed political candidate will remain jailed on federal charges that include election interference related to a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of state and local lawmakers in Albuquerque.

“Based upon the evidence at this time, Luis was responsible for lighting the fire that took his life and the life of the juvenile male,” police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said. “Luis attempted to leave the residence with his son, but both succumbed to the effects of smoke inhalation prior to exiting the home.”

Police say Robles’ injured wife, who was the boy’s mother, survived the fire by taking refuge in a bathroom of the home until she was rescued by firefighters.