Ansu Fati joins Brighton on season-long loan from Barcelona

Barcelona's Ansu Fati gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal and Barcelona at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Barcelona's Ansu Fati, centre, controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Getafe and FC Barcelona at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Medranda)
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Ansu Fati, once billed as Lionel Messi’s successor at Barcelona, will play on loan at Brighton this season.

The 20-year-old Spain forward, who hadn’t been used as a regular starter under Barcelona coach Xavi, signed with the Premier League club on Friday.

“This is a great deal for all of us,” Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said. ”I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back at the level he deserves to be.”

Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Fati has made more than 110 appearances for Barcelona since debuting at age 16 in August 2019. He later became the club’s youngest goalscorer in both La Liga and the Champions League.

He regularly came off the bench for Xavi, who in the last two games has opted to start 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

Brighton also plays in the Europa League this season and the team will lean on Fati’s experience.

“Ansu is one of the most highly rated young players in the world and arrives with an impressive amount of experience both domestically and in European competition, despite his age,” Brighton technical director David Weir said. “This season is the biggest in the club’s history and we’re really happy that a player of Ansu’s quality is going to be part of it.”

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer