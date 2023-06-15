AP NEWS
    High-A South Atlantic League Glance

    June 15, 2023 GMT
    All Times EDT
    North Division
    WLPct.GB
    Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)3425.576
    Greensboro (Pittsburgh)3225.5611
    Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)3028.517
    Aberdeen (Baltimore)2929.500
    Wilmington (Washington)2731.466
    Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)2533.431

    South Division
    WLPct.GB
    Winston-Salem (CWS)3224.571
    Greenville (Boston)3326.559½
    Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)2628.4815
    Rome (Atlanta)2831.475
    Asheville (Houston)2431.436
    Hickory (Texas)2332.418

    Tuesday's Games

    Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 0

    Winston-Salem 9, Asheville 2

    Hickory 2, Bowling Green 1

    Greensboro 12, Greenville 9

    Aberdeen 8, Brooklyn 7

    Rome 3, Hudson Valley 1

    Wednesday's Games

    Jersey Shore 16, Wilmington 5

    Winston-Salem 6, Asheville 4

    Hickory 4, Bowling Green 2

    Greenville 5, Greensboro 2

    Brooklyn 5, Aberdeen 4

    Hudson Valley 4, Rome 2

    Thursday's Games

    Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

    Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

    Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

    Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

    Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

    Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

    Friday's Games

    Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

    Asheville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

    Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

    Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

    Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

    Rome at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

