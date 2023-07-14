Updated criteria for new FBI headquarters announced, boosting Maryland locations

Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party's Black Caucus, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Jackson to step down from Rainbow PUSH
U.S. News

Updated criteria for new FBI headquarters announced, boosting Maryland locations

By BRIAN WITTE
 
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The General Services Administration announced changes in criteria for choosing a location for a new FBI headquarters on Friday, boosting two potential places in Maryland, which has been competing with Virginia for the bureau’s new home.

The new criteria give more weight to cost and social equity concerns than proximity to the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Maryland officials, including Gov. Wes Moore, were encouraged that the announcement “corrects the flawed approach released in September that ignored taxpayer costs and the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to equity,” they said in a statement.

Other news
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot in a Chevrolet SUV after leaving a funeral, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Bladensburg Md. Five people returning from a funeral at a cemetery were shot and wounded by someone firing into their car from a second vehicle in a Maryland suburb of the nation's capital, police said. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
5 leaving cemetery after funeral wounded by gunfire from another vehicle, Maryland police say
Police in Maryland say five people leaving a cemetery after a funeral were wounded by gunfire after someone shot into their car from another vehicle.
A drill rig for a geothermal heat pump sits outside a home in White Plains, N.Y., Monday, May 8, 2023. A water-filled loop installed several hundred feet deep in your yard is used to either carry heat away from or into the house, depending on the season. Industry experts see the technology becoming increasingly popular in the coming years. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Little-known but efficient, a different way to heat and cool your house
More than one third of all U.S. energy consumption, and thus a significant source of climate change, is from heating and cooling homes and buildings.
Patrick Moran, the president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Maryland Council 3, speaks to the Maryland Board of Public Works before the panel approved a $13 million settlement, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Annapolis, Md., to resolve claims of unpaid wages due to the changing of timecards at the state's corrections department. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Maryland board OKs $13M settlement in unpaid wage dispute involving correctional officers
A Maryland board has approved a settlement of more than $13 million to resolve claims of unpaid wages due to the changing of timecards at the state’s corrections department, after an investigation by the U.S.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, center, talks to Treasurer Dereck Davis during a meeting of the Board of Public Works, which approved $2.9 million in compensation, Wednesday, July 5, 2023 in Annapolis, Md., for John Huffington, who was wrongly imprisoned for 32 years, including a decade spent on death row, for two murders he did not commit. Comptroller Brooke Lierman, who is a board member with Moore and Davis, is seated right. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Maryland panel OKs $2.9M compensation for wrongfully convicted man who spent 32 years behind bars
A Maryland board has approved $2.9 million in compensation for a man who was wrongly imprisoned for 32 years for two killings he did not commit.

“Today’s revised guidelines are a critical step in the right direction,” said Maryland officials, including Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen. “This update is in line with the language we secured in last year’s omnibus funding bill that both delegations supported.”

Maryland officials, including Rep. Steny Hoyer and six other members of the state’s congressional delegation, remain confident that two locations in Maryland, either Greenbelt or Landover in the suburbs of the nation’s capital, “provide the best operational and cost-effective options for the new, consolidated FBI Headquarters,” they said.

“These sites meet and exceed the criteria laid out by GSA,” the officials said. “They are shovel-ready with exceptional access to transportation and will spur greater equity and opportunity, in line with the Biden-Harris Administration’s executive orders. We will continue working with GSA to ensure these factors are taken into consideration.”

Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner expressed concern about the changes in a joint statement of their own.

“The GSA didn’t pluck its initial criteria out of thin air — it spent years talking to experts and carefully deliberating on what is best for the mission of the FBI,” the senators said. “While we are concerned that these changes to the criteria will further delay what has already been a drawn-out, decade-long process to select a new site to replace the dilapidated headquarters downtown, we remain confident that Virginia continues to be a home run in every category, and encourage the GSA to draw this process to a close sooner rather than later.”

The General Services Administration announced it had reduced the significance of the new headquarters being near other FBI facilities to 25% from 35%. It also increased cost and social equity to 20% each.

Nina Albert, the administration’s commissioner of the Public Buildings Service, said consultations with the two state’s delegations “provided valuable feedback, and helped us refine our plan to maximize the value for the FBI and the public.”

“While the core elements of the site selection plan remain the same, we have updated the plan to incorporate new government-wide directives and to increase the consideration of cost to deliver better value for taxpayers,” Albert said in a statement. “We believe these adjustments will support a process that results in a site that best serves the FBI and the public for years to come.”

The General Services Administration said the three sites under review — Greenbelt and Landover in Maryland, and Springfield, Virginia — were selected in 2014 by the administration because they all met the baseline requirements of the FBI, including being able to accommodate the size of a new headquarters facility and meet the federal government’s unique security requirements.

The administration anticipates making a site selection in the coming months, it said in a statement.

Plans to replace the FBI’s J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C., built in 1974, have been under discussion for 15 years. Momentum to pick a new site stalled during Donald Trump’s presidency, when plans to move the headquarters to the suburbs were scrapped in favor of a proposal to rebuild at the existing site.

Roughly 7,500 jobs are tied to the new facility, budget documents estimate.