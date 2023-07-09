Acosta, Barreal rally Cincinnati to 2-2 draw with Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored on a second-half penalty kick then picked up an assist on Álvaro Barreal’s equalizer to rally FC Cincinnati to 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC on Saturday night.

Karol Swiderski scored twice in the first 24 minutes with assists from Kerwin Vargas to propel Charlotte (6-8-8) to a 2-0 lead at halftime. Swiderski took a pass from Vargas and scored in the 14th minute and then used assists from Vargas and Jaylin Lindsey 10 minutes later to score his seventh goal of the season.

Acosta cut Cincinnati’s deficit in half with his PK score in the 52nd minute. Acosta has 10 goals this season, already tying his career-best total set in 2018 and matched in 2022. He has seven assists this season.

Barreal notched his third netter of the season, using an assist from Acosta in the 68th minute.

Cincinnati (13-2-6) hung on for the point despite playing a man down after the 75th minute when Ian Murphy was sent off for a red card.

Kristijan Kahlina totaled two saves for Charlotte. Roman Celentano saved one shot for Cincinnati.

Both clubs had 2-0 home victories over each other last season. Swiderski also scored both goals for Charlotte last season.

Charlotte has played to a club-record five straight draws.

Acosta had his 11th multi-assist match last week in a draw with the New England Revolution. Only five players have more in the past 20 seasons.

Cincinnati is 0-1-2 in its last three outings.

Cincinnati travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday. Charlotte travels to play CF Montreal on Saturday.

