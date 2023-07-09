FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sports

Galván’s PK goal lifts Rapids over Dallas 2-1 for 1st home win

Colorado Rapids forward Calvin Harris, right, kicks the ball past FC Dallas defender Amet Korca during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
1 of 14 | 

Colorado Rapids forward Calvin Harris, right, kicks the ball past FC Dallas defender Amet Korca during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Rapids defender Andrew Gutman, left, becomes entangled with FC Dallas defender Amet Korca, right, while driving to the net in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
2 of 14 | 

Colorado Rapids defender Andrew Gutman, left, becomes entangled with FC Dallas defender Amet Korca, right, while driving to the net in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Rapids forward Calvin Harris, front left, struggles to collect the ball as FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget, right, defends as FC Dallas defender Sam Junqua, back left, trails the play in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
3 of 14 | 

Colorado Rapids forward Calvin Harris, front left, struggles to collect the ball as FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget, right, defends as FC Dallas defender Sam Junqua, back left, trails the play in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco, front, and Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry try to control the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
4 of 14 | 

FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco, front, and Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry try to control the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FC Dallas defender Sam Junqua, left, celebrates with defender Amet Korca , right, after a goal against the Colorado Rapids in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
5 of 14 | 

FC Dallas defender Sam Junqua, left, celebrates with defender Amet Korca , right, after a goal against the Colorado Rapids in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Newly acquired Colorado Rapids defender Andrew Gutman collects the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match against FC Dallas, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
6 of 14 | 

Newly acquired Colorado Rapids defender Andrew Gutman collects the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match against FC Dallas, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Rapids forward Darren Yapi, left, holds onto FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari, right, while they pursue the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
7 of 14 | 

Colorado Rapids forward Darren Yapi, left, holds onto FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari, right, while they pursue the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget heads the ball in front of Colorado Rapids midfielder Bryan Acosta during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
8 of 14 | 

FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget heads the ball in front of Colorado Rapids midfielder Bryan Acosta during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FC Dallas defender Marco Farfan, left, struggles to collect the ball as Colorado Rapids midfielder Braian Galvan pursues during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
9 of 14 | 

FC Dallas defender Marco Farfan, left, struggles to collect the ball as Colorado Rapids midfielder Braian Galvan pursues during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FC Dallas defender Sebastien Ibeagha, left, kicks ball over Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
10 of 14 | 

FC Dallas defender Sebastien Ibeagha, left, kicks ball over Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FC Dallas defender Sebastien Ibeagha, front right, clears the ball as Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett, left, defends in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
11 of 14 | 

FC Dallas defender Sebastien Ibeagha, front right, clears the ball as Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett, left, defends in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FC Dallas forward Jose Mulato, left, becomes entangled with with Colorado Rapids forward Calvin Harris, right, while pursuing the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
12 of 14 | 

FC Dallas forward Jose Mulato, left, becomes entangled with with Colorado Rapids forward Calvin Harris, right, while pursuing the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Colorado Rapids defender Andrew Guttman fields the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match agaisnt FC Dallas Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
13 of 14 | 

Colorado Rapids defender Andrew Guttman fields the ball in the first half of an MLS soccer match agaisnt FC Dallas Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez, foreground, directs his team against the Colorado Rapids in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
14 of 14 | 

FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez, foreground, directs his team against the Colorado Rapids in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Braian Galván scored on a second-half penalty kick and the Colorado Rapids won at home for the first time this season, beating FC Dallas 2-1 on Saturday night.

Galván’s PK score was his first goal this season and it came in the 62nd minute for the Rapids (3-10-8), who tied but didn’t break the league record with a nine-match winless run at home to begin the season. Cincinnati went nine straight home matches without a win to begin the 2021 season.

Dallas (8-9-5) has lost six straight times at Colorado after playing to a draw there in the first meeting. The Vancouver Whitecaps were the most recent team that the Rapids beat six straight times at home from 2013-16.

Dallas took an early 1-0 lead when defender Sam Junqua took a pass from Alan Velasco in the 18th minute and scored his second goal of the campaign.

The Rapids pulled even in the 31st minute when defender Andreas Maxsø used an assist from Connor Ronan to score his first career goal.

William Yarbrough saved two shots for the Rapids. Maarten Paes had two saves for Dallas.

Dallas entered play having been shut out in three of its last four matches, something it hadn’t done since April of 2016.

Colorado had been shut out in its last three home contests.

The Rapids will host the Portland Timbers on Wednesday. Dallas travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport