Galván’s PK goal lifts Rapids over Dallas 2-1 for 1st home win

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Braian Galván scored on a second-half penalty kick and the Colorado Rapids won at home for the first time this season, beating FC Dallas 2-1 on Saturday night.

Galván’s PK score was his first goal this season and it came in the 62nd minute for the Rapids (3-10-8), who tied but didn’t break the league record with a nine-match winless run at home to begin the season. Cincinnati went nine straight home matches without a win to begin the 2021 season.

Dallas (8-9-5) has lost six straight times at Colorado after playing to a draw there in the first meeting. The Vancouver Whitecaps were the most recent team that the Rapids beat six straight times at home from 2013-16.

Dallas took an early 1-0 lead when defender Sam Junqua took a pass from Alan Velasco in the 18th minute and scored his second goal of the campaign.

The Rapids pulled even in the 31st minute when defender Andreas Maxsø used an assist from Connor Ronan to score his first career goal.

William Yarbrough saved two shots for the Rapids. Maarten Paes had two saves for Dallas.

Dallas entered play having been shut out in three of its last four matches, something it hadn’t done since April of 2016.

Colorado had been shut out in its last three home contests.

The Rapids will host the Portland Timbers on Wednesday. Dallas travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

