Kamungo, Junqua, Paes lead Dallas over LAFC 2-0

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

Kamungo, Junqua, Paes lead Dallas over LAFC 2-0

 
Share

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Bernard Kamungo scored early in the second half, defender Sam Junqua added a late goal and FC Dallas beat Los Angeles FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

LAFC (9-5-5) entered the match having won four of its last five match-ups with Dallas (8-7-5), including a 2-1 win at home earlier this season. LAFC has won five of the 10 all-time meetings but just once in Dallas.

Kamungo found the net for a second time this season when he took a pass from Nkosi Tafari in the 56th minute to give Maarten Paes the only goal he would need. Junqua’s first netter of the season came in the 90th minute with an assist from Tsiki Ntsabeleng.

Other news
Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga (99) celebrates with forward Carlos Vela (10) after scoring during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar highlights MLS All-Star roster that will face Arsenal
Reigning league MVP Hany Mukhtar and teammate Walker Zimmerman from Nashville, LAFC scoring leader Dénis Bouanga and top newcomer Giorgos Giakoumakis highlight the 26-player roster for the Major League Soccer All-Star Game.
Vancouver Whitecaps defender Luís Martins, right, reacts as he is issued a yellow card during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Los Angeles FC in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Whitecaps notch first road win over LAFC with 3-2 victory
Defender Ranko Veselinovic scored in the second minute, Ryan Gauld had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Whitecaps never trailed in a 3-2 victory over Los Angeles FC.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas, right, moves the ball as Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela defends during the first half of a Major League Soccer match Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Bogusz, McCarthy lead LAFC to 1-0 victory over Sounders
Mateusz Bogusz scored in the first minute and John McCarthy made it stand up as Los Angeles FC defeated the Seattle Sounders 1-0.
León midfielder Lucas Di Yorio, right, celebrates with midfielder Elias Hernandez (11) after scoring a goal against Los Angeles FC during the first half in the second leg of a CONCACAF championship final soccer match, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
León beats LAFC again, claims 1st CONCACAF Champions League title
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lucas Di Yorio scored in the first half, and Club León secured its first CONCACAF Champions League title with a 1-0 victory over Los Angeles FC on Sunday night.

Paes saved three shots to earn the clean sheet for Dallas. John McCarthy did not make a save for LAFC.

Dallas came into the match with a 1-4-0 record in its last five matches, including two straight shutout losses for the first time since August of 2021. The club has never been shut out in three consecutive matches.

Dallas improves to 6-1-2 in its last nine home contests.

LAFC falls to 2-7-1 in its last 10 matches in all competitions. The defending champions lost only two of their first 19 outings in all competitions this season.

LAFC travels to play the Los Angeles Galaxy on Tuesday. Dallas will host D.C. United on Tuesday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport