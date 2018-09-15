White Sox 8, Orioles 6
|Chicago
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Moncada 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Y.Sanch 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Palka dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Mancini dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Narvaez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Valera 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|D.Stwrt lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Wynns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|LaMarre ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Co.Jsph ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Cordell cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ca.Jsph c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ptrsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|6
|Chicago
|122
|020
|010—8
|Baltimore
|010
|100
|400—6
E_R.Nunez (11), Moncada (19). DP_Chicago 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Chicago 7, Baltimore 6. 2B_Moncada (25), Mullins (8), C.Davis (12). 3B_Delmonico (5). HR_A.Garcia (17), Narvaez (7), Cordell (1), Mancini 2 (23). SF_A.Jones (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Shields W,7-16
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Bummer
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Hamilton H,1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Fry H,15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jones S,5-8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|Ortiz L,0-1
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Yacabonis
|3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Hart
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Meisinger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Scott
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Yacabonis (Narvaez). WP_Fry.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tom Hallion.