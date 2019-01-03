Wild-Maple Leafs Sums
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|1—4
|Toronto
|2
|1
|0—3
First Period_1, Toronto, Marner 14 (Tavares, C.Brown), 0:07. 2, Toronto, Marner 15 (Hainsey, Tavares), 5:38. 3, Minnesota, Coyle 7 (Spurgeon, Kunin), 9:10. Penalties_Lindholm, TOR, (slashing), 2:31; Foligno, MIN, (roughing), 19:40; Tavares, TOR, (slashing), 19:40.
Second Period_4, Minnesota, Koivu 6 (Parise, Spurgeon), 5:09. 5, Toronto, Nylander 1 (Matthews, Dermott), 8:16. 6, Minnesota, Spurgeon 5 (Niederreiter, Greenway), 9:36. Penalties_Staal, MIN, (hooking), 2:47; Granlund, MIN, (hooking), 16:42.
Third Period_7, Minnesota, Parise 18 (Coyle), 4:21. Penalties_Minnesota bench, served by Greenway (too many men on the ice), 7:54; Brodin, MIN, (tripping), 12:09.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 19-11-4_34. Toronto 10-12-19_41.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 1; Toronto 0 of 4.
Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 14-14-3 (41 shots-38 saves). Toronto, Hutchinson 1-2-2 (34-30).
A_19,244 (18,819). T_2:35.
Referees_Dean Morton, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kory Nagy.