AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-Merc Table, 1st Add

    May 22, 2023 GMT

    BC-Merc Table, 1st Add,

    CHICAGO-add Mercantile table,

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    LUMBER
    27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
    Jul502.5504.5502.0502.0+.5
    Sep525.0525.0525.0525.0+2.5
    Est. sales 33. Fri.'s sales 212
    Fri.'s open int 6,075, up 103
    LIBOR-1 MONTH
    $3 million; pts of 100 pct.
    Jun94.800
    Fri.'s open int n.a.
    US T. BILLS
    $1 million; pts of 100 pct.
    No open contracts.
    EURODOLLARS
    $1 million;pts of 100 pct.
    Jun94.53094.53294.47794.48718
    Est. sales 20,791. Fri.'s sales 24,298
    Fri.'s open int 544,549, up 1,879
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.