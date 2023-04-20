April 20, 2023 GMT
BC-Merc Table,1st Add
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|110,000 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|May
|400.1
|410.4
|395.1
|398.5
|—1.4
|Est. sales 323.
|Wed.'s sales 246
|Wed.'s open int 1,085
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.875
|Jun
|94.800
|—200
|Wed.'s open int
|n.a.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|May
|94.675
|94.682
|94.667
|94.677
|—
|8
|Jun
|94.625
|94.645
|94.605
|94.635
|+15
|Est. sales 24,002.
|Wed.'s sales 21,741
|Wed.'s open int 598,848