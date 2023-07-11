NATO Summit: Live Updates
Amazon Prime Day
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
Classified documents case
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
U.S. News

Former federal prison guard sent to prison for violating civil rights of injured inmate

 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A former guard at a federal prison in Massachusetts who prosecutors say caused serious head injuries to a handcuffed inmate with severe mental health disorders has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Seth Bourget, 42, of Woodstock, Connecticut, was also sentenced in federal court in Boston on Monday to two years of probation, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office. He was convicted by a jury in December of deprivation of civil rights under color of law.

“Corrections officers are placed in a position of public trust and the overwhelming majority of correctional officers do their jobs with professionalism, respect and dedication to protect and serve,” acting Boston U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said. “In this case, a jury unanimously found that Mr. Bourget abused his position of authority when he violently struck a mentally ill and defenseless inmate.”

Other news
FILE - Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha arrives to cast his vote during a general election at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 14, 2023. Prayuth, who served almost nine years in office after seizing power in a 2014 military coup, announced Tuesday, July 11, that he is leaving politics. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
Thailand’s prime minister, who seized power in a 2014 coup, quits politics after losing election
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who served almost nine years in office after seizing power in a 2014 military coup, has announced he is leaving politics.
This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)
Aid group says 2 children died as families fled Taliban demolition of their Kabul shantytown
An international aid group says two children died as Afghan families fled a Taliban demolition of their shantytown homes in the country’s capital of Kabul.
FILE - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends a joint news conference with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra, following their meeting in Beijing, China, on May 23, 2023. Qin is unwell and the country’s senior diplomat will take his place at a two-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, July 11. (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File)
China says its foreign minister is ill. A senior diplomat will take his place at ASEAN
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is ill and the country’s senior diplomat will take his place at a two-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Lava emerges from a fissure of the Fagradalsfjall volcano near the Litli-Hrútur mountain, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of Reykjavik, Iceland, Monday July 10, 2023. Authorities in Iceland on Tuesday warned spectators to stay away from a newly erupting volcano that is spewing lava and noxious gases from a fissure in the country’s southwest. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)
Tourists are told to stay away from an erupting volcano in Iceland because of poisonous gases
Authorities in Iceland have warned tourists and other spectators to stay away from a newly erupting volcano that is spewing lava and noxious gases from a fissure in the country’s southwest.

The inmate at the Federal Medical Center in Devens had been acting out in June 2019 and had been sprayed in the face with pepper spray and locked in a cell with his hands cuffed behind his back for about 45 minutes, prosecutors said.

The inmate was agitated and unable to engage in a coherent conversation or understand verbal commands, prosecutors said.

Bourget led a group of five correctional officers into the cell, thrust a protective shield he was holding upward and struck the inmate in the chin area, snapping his head back and causing him to fall back onto the concrete floor, according to evidence presented at trial.

The inmate suffered lacerations to the head that required 12 staples and a cut on his lip that required six stitches, prosecutors said.

Bourget was arrested in February 2020 and pleaded not guilty.

FMC Devens, with about 900 total inmates, specializes in treating inmates who require long-term medical or mental health care.