(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
Business

Federal Reserve minutes: Some officials wanted to raise interest rates last month

File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell attends a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve releases minutes from its June meeting when it chose not to raise its benchmark borrowing rate for the first time in 15 months in its fight against inflation. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell attends a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve releases minutes from its June meeting when it chose not to raise its benchmark borrowing rate for the first time in 15 months in its fight against inflation. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Federal Reserve officials pushed to raise the Fed’s key interest rate by one-quarter of a percentage point at their meeting last month to fight high inflation, though the central bank ultimately decided to forgo a rate hike.

In a sign of growing division among the policymakers, some officials favored a quarter-point increase or said they “could have supported such a proposal,” according to the minutes of the June 13-14 meeting released Wednesday. In the end, the 11 voting members of the Fed’s interest-rate setting committee agreed unanimously to skip a hike after 10 straight increases. But they signaled that they may raise rates twice more this year, beginning as soon as this month.

In Fed parlance, “some” is less than “most” or “many,” evidence that the support for another rate hike was a minority view. And some who held that view were likely unable to vote at the meeting; the 18 members of the Fed’s policymaking committee vote on a rotating basis.

Other news
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell arrives for a meeting at the Spain's Central Bank in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Powell says the central bank may have to tighten its oversight of the American financial system after the failure of three large U.S. banks this spring. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Federal Reserve may tighten financial rules after US bank failures, Powell says
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the central bank may have to tighten its oversight of the American financial system after the failure of three large U.S. banks this spring.
Philip Nathan Jefferson of North Carolina, speaks during the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing to examine his nomination to be Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Biden’s 3 Federal Reserve nominees appear likely to win Senate approval
President Joe Biden’s three nominees for the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors pledged to fight inflation during a confirmation hearing that drew only modest pushback from Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee.
A pedestrian passes by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange electronic screen in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Shares were mostly lower Wednesday in Asia after Wall Street benchmarks retreated following the S&P 500’s rise to its highest level since the spring of last year. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly lower, tracking Wall Street retreat
Shares are mostly lower in Asia after Wall Street benchmarks retreated following the S&P 500’s rise to its highest level since the spring of last year.
FILE - An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Stock market today: Wall Street slips, and its best week since March comes to a quiet close
Wall Street closed out its best week since March on a quiet note. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Friday after wobbling up and down through the day.

Though the vote was ultimately unanimous, it is uncommon for the Fed to stipulate in minutes that some officials disagreed with the committee’s decision.