Cubs 9, Diamondbacks 1
|Chicago
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Mrphy 2b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Koch p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Owings cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Baez ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|I.Vrgas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Russell ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Zobrist lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brito lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mills p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Davis ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Kntzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Heyward rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Almora ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Andrese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mntgmry p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gore ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kvlehan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Happ cf-lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Diekman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bracho p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|9
|12
|9
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|Chicago
|230
|040
|000—9
|Arizona
|010
|000
|000—1
E_Owings (3), I.Vargas (1), Mathis (1), Bote (3), Bryant (11). DP_Chicago 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Arizona 5. 2B_Bryant (27), Heyward (22), I.Happ (18), E.Escobar (47). HR_D.Murphy (11), J.Baez (33), K.Marte (12). SF_Almora (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Montgomery W,5-5
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Mills
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kintzler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|Andriese L,3-6
|2
|5
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Sherfy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diekman
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Bracho
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Koch
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
Diekman pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
WP_Montgomery.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.