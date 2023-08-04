Compensation for New Mexico wildfire victims tops $14 million and is climbing

FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big Ten pulls Oregon, Washington from Pac-12
Police officers set off a smoke bomb in order to disperse a crowd, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Crowd overwhelms New York City’s Union Square
FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FDA approves first postpartum depression pill
FILE - United States' Simone Biles performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. Biles is returning to competition at the U.S. Classic on Saturday, two years after a bought with "the twisties" forced her to remove herself from several events at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
Simone Biles to compete for first time since Tokyo
U.S. News

Compensation for New Mexico wildfire victims tops $14 million and is climbing

FILE - Smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M., on May 7, 2022. Federal emergency managers said Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, that they’re making more progress in compensating victims of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfires sparked last year by the U.S. Forest Service. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)

FILE - Smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M., on May 7, 2022. Federal emergency managers said Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, that they’re making more progress in compensating victims of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon wildfires sparked last year by the U.S. Forest Service. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
 
Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More victims of a devastating wildfire sparked last year by the U.S. Forest Service in northern New Mexico are getting compensated, with payouts to landowners totaling more than $14 million as of early next week, federal emergency managers said.

Congress set aside nearly $4 billion at the end of last year to pay claims resulting from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Officials have acknowledged that the recovery process would be long and challenging, but many residents and some lawmakers have been frustrated with the pace.

Angela Gladwell, the director of the claims office, said more than 1,600 notices of loss have been filed so far and that her office has around $50 million worth of claims that are currently being processed. She estimated her office would be operational for the next five to six years to ensure that “everyone gets every penny that they are due.”

“We’re excited because this funding will begin to provide some much needed relief to our claimants who have been patiently waiting for an opportunity to start recovering,” Gladwell told The Associated Press.

Other news
A ring-tailed lemur licks a fruit popsicle, at the Attica Zoological Park in Spata suburb, eastern Athens, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. A large number of animals being fed frozen meals at the Attica Zoological Park outside the Greek capital Friday, as temperatures around the country touched 40C (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and were set to rise further, in the fourth heat wave in less than a month. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A Greek zoo serves up frozen meals to animals to help them beat the heat
FILE - Sorelly Restrepo, of Colombia, shields herself from the sunlight in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles, July 27, 2023. Across the U.S., many people are living through one of the most brutal summers of their lives and reckoning with the idea that climate change is only going to make matters worse in the coming decades. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Swaths of the US are living through a brutal summer. It’s a climate wake-up call for many
FILE - Tourists visit the Acropolis hill with the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the left, and the ancient Erechtheion temple on the right, in Athens, Greece, on Oct. 11, 2022. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that visits to the Acropolis of Athens, Greece's most popular archaeological site, will be capped from next month at a maximum 20,000 daily with varying hourly entry limits. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)
Greece plans hourly caps on visitors to ancient Acropolis and will let in up to 20,000 daily

The claims office also recently began working with the National Flood Insurance Program so that eligible claimants can receive five years of flood insurance protection, with premiums paid by the claims office. One of the big concerns for residents has been post-fire flooding, particularly in the spring as snow melts. Now that concern also extends to the summer rainy season.

The claims office has had about 350 request for flood policies, and many already have been approved.

Numerous missteps by forest managers resulted in prescribed fires erupting last spring into what became the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history. The blaze forced the evacuation of thousands of residents from villages throughout the Sangre de Cristo mountain range as it burned through more than 530 square miles (1,373 square kilometers) of the Rocky Mountain foothills.

The fire destroyed homes and livelihoods — and forced the Forest Service to review its prescribed fire polices before resuming operations last fall. Experts have said the environmental consequences will span generations.

The U.S. Forest Service also recently acknowledged that another 2022 fire in northern New Mexico that burned near Los Alamos was caused by prescribed fire operations.

Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico said Friday that he plans to introduce legislation that would expand the claims process to cover losses from that blaze.

Federal officials said they were aware of those plans and were reviewing what additional resources might be needed if such legislation were to pass. They also acknowledged that it has taken time to build the compensation program to address losses from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

“This was the largest fire in the state of New Mexico. It has types of losses that are extraordinarily complex,” Gladwell said, adding that the program needed to be flexible so wildfire victims would have options.

The claims office has a staff of nearly 90 people, but more are needed as more claims are expected to come in, Gladwell said.

Meanwhile, members of Congress have been pressuring the Forest Service to do more to address a wildfire crisis that they say will destroy more landscapes, communities and livelihoods as long-term drought persists around the West. The Biden administration says it has been trying to turn the tide through a multibillion-dollar cleanup of forests choked with dead trees and undergrowth.