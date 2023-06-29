New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Entertainment

US guitar maker Fender opens flagship store in Tokyo banking on regional growth

A staff member walks past Fender guitars on display at the opening ceremony of its Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
1 of 15 | 

A staff member walks past Fender guitars on display at the opening ceremony of its Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Staff members of Fender's Tokyo store look at its store building Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
2 of 15 | 

Staff members of Fender’s Tokyo store look at its store building Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fender Musical Instruments Corp. Chief Executive Andy Mooney speaks during the opening ceremony of its Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
3 of 15 | 

Fender Musical Instruments Corp. Chief Executive Andy Mooney speaks during the opening ceremony of its Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fender guitars are on display at the opening ceremony of its Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
4 of 15 | 

Fender guitars are on display at the opening ceremony of its Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Erino Yumiki, a Japanese guitarist and songwriter, attends the opening ceremony of Fender's Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
5 of 15 | 

Erino Yumiki, a Japanese guitarist and songwriter, attends the opening ceremony of Fender’s Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk by Fender's Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
6 of 15 | 

People walk by Fender’s Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Erino Yumiki, a Japanese guitarist and songwriter, speaks in an interview Thursday, June 29, 2023, during the opening ceremony of Fender's Tokyo store. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)
7 of 15 | 

Erino Yumiki, a Japanese guitarist and songwriter, speaks in an interview Thursday, June 29, 2023, during the opening ceremony of Fender’s Tokyo store. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japanese guitarist Miyavi holding his Fender guitar attends the opening ceremony of its Tokyo store, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
8 of 15 | 

Japanese guitarist Miyavi holding his Fender guitar attends the opening ceremony of its Tokyo store, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Erino Yumiki, center, a Japanese guitarist and songwriter, attends the opening ceremony of Fender's Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
9 of 15 | 

Erino Yumiki, center, a Japanese guitarist and songwriter, attends the opening ceremony of Fender’s Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fender President for Asia-Pacific Edward Cole speaks during the opening ceremony of its Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
10 of 15 | 

Fender President for Asia-Pacific Edward Cole speaks during the opening ceremony of its Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fender Musical Instruments Corp. Chief Executive Andy Mooney speaks during the opening ceremony of its Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
11 of 15 | 

Fender Musical Instruments Corp. Chief Executive Andy Mooney speaks during the opening ceremony of its Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fender Musical Instruments Corp. Chief Executive Andy Mooney, left, and Fender President for Asia-Pacific Edward Cole attend the opening ceremony of its Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
12 of 15 | 

Fender Musical Instruments Corp. Chief Executive Andy Mooney, left, and Fender President for Asia-Pacific Edward Cole attend the opening ceremony of its Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fender guitars are on display at the opening ceremony of its Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
13 of 15 | 

Fender guitars are on display at the opening ceremony of its Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fender guitars are on display at the opening ceremony of Fender's Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
14 of 15 | 

Fender guitars are on display at the opening ceremony of Fender’s Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japanese guitarist Miyavi with other guests attend the opening ceremony of Fender's Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
15 of 15 | 

Japanese guitarist Miyavi with other guests attend the opening ceremony of Fender’s Tokyo store Thursday, June 29, 2023. Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By YURI KAGEYAMA
 
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history.

The American guitar manufacturer has chosen for its location Tokyo’s Harajuku, a hot spot for Japanese youngsters who love animation, outlandish fashion and, of course, American music. The store was unveiled to reporters Thursday ahead of its official opening Friday.

Asia-Pacific is on track to become the biggest music market in the world by 2030, and more stores are planned for the region, Fender says. The company’s revenue in Japan has recorded double-digit percentage growth each year since 2015.

Other news
Plaintiffs suing the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to stop its approval of a controversial redevelopment plan for a historic and beloved park area, march into the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Thursday, June 29, 2023. A banner reads, “Please do not cut 1,000 trees at Jingu Gaien.” Critics of the planned redevelopment of the beloved centuries-old Tokyo park and historic sports stadiums accused the government in court on Thursday of ignoring the wishes of residents and catering to commercial interests. (AP Photo/Haruka Nuga)
Critics of Tokyo redevelopment plan accuse city government of ignoring residents’ wishes
Critics of the planned redevelopment of a beloved centuries-old Tokyo park and historic sports stadiums have accused the government in court of ignoring the wishes of residents and catering to commercial interests.
FILE - Ginkgo trees are seen at an area known as Jingu Gaien in Tokyo, May 12, 2023. Japanese author Haruki Murakami spoke up against a controversial redevelopment plan at the heart of Tokyo's beloved historic and green district of Jingu Gaien that would tear down a nearly century-old baseball stadium that inspired him to become a novelist and his favorite running course. (AP Photo/Stephen Wade, File)
Haruki Murakami pleads for keeping Tokyo park and baseball stadium that inspired his writing
Author Haruki Murakami says he’s strongly opposed to the redevelopment of a Tokyo park district that would remove his favorite jogging path and tear down the baseball stadium where he was inspired to become a novelist.
From left, Japan's Empress Masako, Emperor Naruhito, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana walk to attend a tree planting ceremony during their meeting at Bogor Palace in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Adi Weda/Pool Photo via AP)
Japan’s emperor meets with Indonesian president on his first official foreign trip as monarch
Japanese Emperor Naruhito has met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during his first official foreign trip since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.
Lawyer and former Prosecutor General Makoto Hayashi speaks during a news conference Monday, June 12, 2023, in Tokyo. An investigation by a major Japanese talent agency into sexual abuse allegations against its founder won’t address monetary or criminality questions but rather aims to prevent such cases in the future, the lead investigator said Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Japanese talent agency’s probe into alleged abuse by Johnny Kitagawa aims to prevent future cases
TOKYO (AP) — An investigation by a major Japanese talent agency into sexual abuse allegations against its founder won’t address monetary or criminality questions but rather aims to prevent such cases in the future, the lead investigator said Monday.

“I’ve played various brands, but what I like about the Fender is its power to help you play at more than 100% of your ability, letting you become aware of your potential and take up new challenges,” said Erino Yumiki, a guitarist, songwriter and one of the world’s many Fender artists.

“Sometimes music gets me down, but music has also saved me. The music I have encountered through my life is who I am,” said Yumiki, who owns about a dozen Fender guitars.

Although Tokyo already has many new and used guitar shops, the flagship store is designed to serve as a kind of museum-cum-amusement park for Fender lovers.

Fender says the social restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic set off a guitar boom. Its revenue in the COVID-19 years ballooned from $500 million to nearly $1 billion.

Some 30 million people picked up an electric or acoustic guitar for the first time during those years, and even if one in 10 keeps playing — as surveys show the statistics to be — it’s still solid revenue, says Fender Musical Instruments Corp. Chief Executive Andy Mooney.

Mooney, who plays guitar in a band, knows a thing or two about marketing, having worked at Nike for 20 years and shaping the Michael Jordan campaign. That was followed by 11 years at Disney, where he oversaw consumer products.

Mooney said the redefinition of sneaker retailing that happened at Nike is exactly what Fender is going through now.

The three-story store in Harajuku is filled with Fender guitars, basses and amplifiers, including some exclusive products. The basement has a concert space and coffee shop.

Musical newcomers find some stores intimidating but the Tokyo store will be friendly, Fender says, with most salesclerks being women.

There’s a clothing area called “F Is For Fender.” And the top floor is devoted to a shop for custom-made guitars, where so-called “master builders” in the U.S. will make guitars to order.

“The aging population has the time and the money to really get these custom-made instruments they’ve always wanted to buy for most of their lives but couldn’t afford when they were younger,” said Mooney, noting the potential appeal to the whole spectrum of the Japanese population, not just the youngsters usually associated with guitar-playing.

Yumiki, Miyavi — who acted in Angelina Jolie’s “Unbroken” — and about a dozen other Japanese star guitarists took the stage on Thursday, strumming together in the guitars’ equivalent of a drumroll, to celebrate the store’s opening.

Fender makes guitars in Japan, including Stratocasters, which have earned a reputation for quality. The made-in-Japan guitars will be on sale alongside those made in the U.S. and Mexico. The more affordable guitars sell for about 110,000 yen ($760).

The popularity of guitars is also being fueled by greater consumption of guitar-related content online, such as on TikTok, drawing in amateurs who play guitar as a hobby.

Fender President for Asia-Pacific Edward Cole says the tens of millions of tourists expected to flock to Japan every year are also being targeted, as are the brand-savvy consumers of Japan.

Fender wants to position itself with its new store as Chanel, Apple and other major international brands did in Tokyo, he added.

“We want people to come in here, and we want them to fall in love with the idea of playing music,” he said.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama