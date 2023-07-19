A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Fever beat Mystics 82-76 to snap an 8-game losing streak

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell had 18 points, five assists and four steals, Emma Cannon added 13 points and the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics 82-76 on Wednesday to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Indiana used a 15-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Amanda Zahui B., to go ahead 63-53 with 7:42 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Fever also scored seven unanswered points to make it 70-59 with 4:10 left.

Washington made back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds to get within 78-74, but Erica Wheeler sealed it by making two free throws with 7.5 seconds left.

Aliyah Boston had 11 points and eight rebounds and Victoria Vivians also scored 11 points for Indiana (6-15). Wheeler finished with 10 points, going 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Both teams were missing key players. Indiana was without NaLyssa Smith (foot) and Lexie Hull (nose). Washington was without Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Ariel Atkins (ankle), Shakira Austin (hip) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis).

Natasha Cloud scored 19 points and Tianna Hawkins had 13 points and nine rebounds for Washington (11-9), which had a five-game home winning streak snapped. Queen Egbo added 10 points.

Washington led 53-48 with 2:33 left in the third but didn’t score again until Hawkins’ basket with 7:20 remaining in the fourth.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports