Evans hits 3-pointer late in OT, Chicago beats Indiana 108-103

CHICAGO (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 18 of her 28 points in the first half, Dana Evans scored all 19 of her points after halftime and the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 108-103 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Evans made a wide open 3-pointer with 50.1 seconds left in overtime to extend Chicago’s lead to 101-96. Indiana turned it over on its next possession for the 16th time and Evans sank a runner in the lane for a seven-point lead.

Kahleah Copper added 24 points and Alanna Smith scored 18 for Chicago (5-3), which was coming off a stunning 19-point comeback against the New York Liberty on Sunday.

Copper missed Chicago’s first free throw in 17 attempts with 2:07 left in regulation, but the Sky secured the offensive rebound. Copper made her next two free throws during a three-point possession to tie it at 85-all.

Rookie Aliyah Boston broke a tie on each of Indiana’s final three possessions of regulation — the last for a 91-89 lead with 2.7 seconds left. But following a timeout, Smith beat the buzzer with a layup to force overtime.

All five starters for Indiana (1-5) scored in double-figures as well as Kristy Wallace’s 16 points off the bench. Boston finished with a season-high 25 points to go with 11 rebounds and Erica Wheeler had 12 points and 12 assists.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports