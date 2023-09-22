UAW strike expands
Menendez indicted again
Microsoft-Activision deal
Tropical storm warning
911 audio after F-35 ejection
Sports

Women’s World Cup goals by Caicedo, Kerr and Zaneratto nominated by FIFA for annual Puskas Award

Linda Caicedo, center, of Spain's Real Madrid controls the ball during a women's friendly soccer match against Mexico's America at Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz)

Linda Caicedo, center, of Spain’s Real Madrid controls the ball during a women’s friendly soccer match against Mexico’s America at Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz)

 
Share

ZURICH (AP) — Goals scored by Linda Caicedo, Sam Kerr and Bia Zaneratto at the Women’s World Cup were among 11 nominated by FIFA on Friday for the annual Puskas Award.

Voting opened on FIFA’s website for fans worldwide to pick their top three goals scored in a qualifying period since the men’s World Cup ended last December until the end of the Women’s World Cup on Aug. 20.

Caicedo’s goal was scored for Colombia against Germany in a group-stage game, Kerr’s was in Australia’s 3-1 semifinal loss to England, and Zaneratto scored for Brazil against Panama in their group.

Nominees also include a volleyed goal by Iván Morante for Ibiza in the Spanish second division in which he touched the ball four times without it hitting the turf.

Other news
U.S. midfielder Julie Ertz, center, laughs while warming up with teammates before an international friendly soccer match against South Africa, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Julie Ertz says goodbye to the US national team during a 3-0 win over South Africa
Spain's women's national team coach Montse Tome, centre, instructs players during a training session in Oliva, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Most of Spain's World Cup-winning players have ended their boycott of the women's national team after the government intervened to help shape an agreement that was expected to lead to immediate structural changes at the country's soccer federation. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Most of Spain’s women’s players end boycott of national soccer team after government intervenes
Spain's new women's national team coach Montse Tome, looks on during her official presentation at the Spanish soccer federation headquarters in Las Rozas, just outside of Madrid, Spain, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Tome replaced Jorge Vilda less than three weeks after Spain won the Women's World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales who has now resigned. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
New Spain women’s coach calls up World Cup-winning players but they don’t plan to end their boycott

Paraguay teenager Julio Enciso scored for Brighton against Premier League champion Manchester City with a long-range shot to finish a sequence of team passes that went up and down the field twice.

Nuno Santos scored for Sporting Lisbon with a “rabona” flick similar to the 2021 Puskas Award winner by Erik Lamela for Tottenham against Arsenal.

Voting closes on Oct. 10 with equal weight given to the global fan poll and the choices of a FIFA-picked panel of former players, the world soccer body said.

FIFA has yet to announce a date and venue for the gala ceremony of its annual Best Awards.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer