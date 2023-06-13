FIFA makes 1st payment from finance house aiming to help small clubs, clean up transfer market

FILE - French soccer player Benoit Badiashile attends a press conference of the French national soccer team at Clairefontaine training center, south of Paris, France, on Sept. 19, 2022. FIFA has sent a $172,400 payment to a French amateur club on Monday June 12, 2023 from the transfer this year of its former youth player Benoit Badiashile to Chelsea. It was first money processed by a new FIFA finance department trying to make the transfer market more transparent. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

ZURICH (AP) — The first money processed by a new FIFA finance department was the 159,900 euros ($172,400) paid to a French amateur club on Monday from the transfer of former youth player Benoît Badiashile to Chelsea.

The Paris-based FIFA Clearing House was created by soccer’s governing body to bring more transparency to deals and ensure about $300 million extra each year is paid to lower-ranked clubs.

Clubs worldwide have been missing out on their cut from sales of players they once trained who move in the often-murky multi-billion dollar transfer market.

Badiashile played for eight years at SC Malesherbois before signing for Monaco at the age of 15, according to his profile on the national team website . Monaco sold Badiashile, now 22, to Chelsea in January for a reported fee of about $40 million.

FIFA transfer rules entitle clubs which train players to get a share of future transfer fees. However, the process has been complex and many clubs were unaware of their entitlement.

On Monday, FIFA said it sent the six-figure sum to Malesherbois — more than the club’s annual budget — with “similar payments expected from future instalments related to this transfer.”

“It was a fully automated process, in which we just had to follow the instructions provided by the FIFA Clearing House,” Malesherbois president Emmanuel Esnault said in a FIFA statement.

FIFA said it has prepared hundreds of payment statements totaling more than $18 million since November, which will be made when a compliance process is done. It created more than 7,000 digital player passports.

FIFA chief legal officer Emilio Garcia called the Malesherbois payment a “clear example of the extent to which the FIFA Clearing House will benefit the whole football pyramid in a fair and efficient way, while bringing more integrity to the transfer system.”

