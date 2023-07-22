Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Sports

AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

Norway's Ada Hegerberg makes an overhead kick during the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
1 of 22 | 

Norway’s Ada Hegerberg makes an overhead kick during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
2 of 22 | 

New Zealand’s Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Katrina Gorry wins the ball from Ireland's Ruesha Littlejohn, left, during the Women's World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
3 of 22 | 

Australia’s Katrina Gorry wins the ball from Ireland’s Ruesha Littlejohn, left, during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is hugged by teammates following the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
4 of 22 | 

Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is hugged by teammates following the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nigeria's Michelle Alozie heads the ball during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
5 of 22 | 

Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie heads the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Switzerland's Seraina Piubel, left, celebrates her goal past Philippines' Jessika Cowart (3) during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between the Philippines and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
6 of 22 | 

Switzerland’s Seraina Piubel, left, celebrates her goal past Philippines’ Jessika Cowart (3) during the second half of the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between the Philippines and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spain's Esther Gonzalez, left, and Costa Rica's Mariana Benavides compete to head for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )
7 of 22 | 

Spain’s Esther Gonzalez, left, and Costa Rica’s Mariana Benavides compete to head for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Steph Catley shoots a penalty kick to score the opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
8 of 22 | 

Australia’s Steph Catley shoots a penalty kick to score the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Costa Rica's Maria Paula Sala, top, and Spain's Irene Paredes collide during the Group C Women's World Cup soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
9 of 22 | 

Costa Rica’s Maria Paula Sala, top, and Spain’s Irene Paredes collide during the Group C Women’s World Cup soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Switzerland's Ramona Bachmann, left, celebrates with Coumba Sow (11) after scoring a penalty kick in the first half of the Group A Women's World Cup soccer match between the Philippines and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Gelhard)
10 of 22 | 

Switzerland’s Ramona Bachmann, left, celebrates with Coumba Sow (11) after scoring a penalty kick in the first half of the Group A Women’s World Cup soccer match between the Philippines and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Gelhard)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Norway's Ada Hegerberg reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
11 of 22 | 

Norway’s Ada Hegerberg reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ireland players sing the national anthem before the Women's World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
12 of 22 | 

Ireland players sing the national anthem before the Women’s World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
China's Yao Wei, on the ground, fouls Denmark's Janni Thomsen during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
13 of 22 | 

China’s Yao Wei, on the ground, fouls Denmark’s Janni Thomsen during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
14 of 22 | 

New Zealand’s Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan's Hinata Miyazawa reacts after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
15 of 22 | 

Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa reacts after scoring her team’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States' Alex Morgan, left, and Vietnam's goalkeeper Thi Kim Thanh Tran compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
16 of 22 | 

United States’ Alex Morgan, left, and Vietnam’s goalkeeper Thi Kim Thanh Tran compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Alex Greenwood, left, battles for the ball with Haiti's Louis Batcheba during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
17 of 22 | 

England’s Alex Greenwood, left, battles for the ball with Haiti’s Louis Batcheba during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Zambia's Lushomo Mweemba kicks the ball down field during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )
18 of 22 | 

Zambia’s Lushomo Mweemba kicks the ball down field during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )

ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States' Lindsey Horan (10), Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sophia Smith top, celebrate after Horan scored their third goal during the second half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
19 of 22 | 

United States’ Lindsey Horan (10), Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sophia Smith top, celebrate after Horan scored their third goal during the second half of the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States' Megan Rapinoe (15) leaps over Vietnam's Thi Kieu Chuong (3) during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
20 of 22 | 

United States’ Megan Rapinoe (15) leaps over Vietnam’s Thi Kieu Chuong (3) during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan's Riko Ueki, right, is fouled by Zambia's Catherine Musonda during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
21 of 22 | 

Japan’s Riko Ueki, right, is fouled by Zambia’s Catherine Musonda during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan's Jun Endo celebrates with her bench after scoring her team's fourth goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
22 of 22 | 

Japan’s Jun Endo celebrates with her bench after scoring her team’s fourth goal during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By The Associated Press
 
Share

Highlights from the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup