AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
Norway’s Ada Hegerberg makes an overhead kick during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Zealand’s Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia’s Katrina Gorry wins the ball from Ireland’s Ruesha Littlejohn, left, during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is hugged by teammates following the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie heads the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Switzerland’s Seraina Piubel, left, celebrates her goal past Philippines’ Jessika Cowart (3) during the second half of the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between the Philippines and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spain’s Esther Gonzalez, left, and Costa Rica’s Mariana Benavides compete to head for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia’s Steph Catley shoots a penalty kick to score the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Costa Rica’s Maria Paula Sala, top, and Spain’s Irene Paredes collide during the Group C Women’s World Cup soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Switzerland’s Ramona Bachmann, left, celebrates with Coumba Sow (11) after scoring a penalty kick in the first half of the Group A Women’s World Cup soccer match between the Philippines and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Gelhard)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Norway’s Ada Hegerberg reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ireland players sing the national anthem before the Women’s World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
China’s Yao Wei, on the ground, fouls Denmark’s Janni Thomsen during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa reacts after scoring her team’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States’ Alex Morgan, left, and Vietnam’s goalkeeper Thi Kim Thanh Tran compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
England’s Alex Greenwood, left, battles for the ball with Haiti’s Louis Batcheba during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Zambia’s Lushomo Mweemba kicks the ball down field during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )
ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States’ Lindsey Horan (10), Megan Rapinoe (15) and Sophia Smith top, celebrate after Horan scored their third goal during the second half of the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States’ Megan Rapinoe (15) leaps over Vietnam’s Thi Kieu Chuong (3) during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan’s Riko Ueki, right, is fouled by Zambia’s Catherine Musonda during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Japan’s Jun Endo celebrates with her bench after scoring her team’s fourth goal during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Highlights from the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
___
AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup