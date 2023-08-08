FILE - Lil John performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on July 7, 2019. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
50 years of hip-hop: In their own words
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez to be sentenced today
Colombia's Leicy Santos, up, and Colombia's Daniela Caracas celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Jamaica and Colombia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Colombia advances to quarterfinals
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
Sports

Fiji picks uncapped prop and leaves out Volavola in Rugby World Cup squad

 
Share

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — Pacific Nations Cup champion Fiji picked uncapped prop Jone Koroiduadua and left behind veteran flyhalf Ben Volavola in its Rugby World Cup squad on Tuesday.

Koroiduadua, who can prop on both sides, was one of 18 Fijian Drua in the 33-man squad.

Volavola was Fiji’s 10 at the World Cup four years ago in Japan. In the Pacific Nations Cup, the France-based flyhalf was tried out beside Drua players Caleb Muntz and Teti Tela. Volavola started last weekend in the win over Japan in Tokyo but, for the World Cup, coach Simon Raiwalui preferred Muntz, who started the other two wins, and Tela, who replaced Volavola against Japan.

Castres center Vilimoni Botitu also missed out after appearing twice in the Pacific Nations Cup. But five of his fellow Tokyo Olympic sevens gold medalists were chosen: Meli Derenalagi, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Sireli Maqala, Semi Radradra and Iosefo Masi.

Other news
Wales' Taine Plumtree and England's Henry Slade and Jack van Poortvliet battle for the ball during the Summer Nations Series match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Simon Galloway/PA via AP)
Slade and Dombrandt left out of England squad for Rugby World Cup
Australia's James Slipper, left, and New Zealand's Sam Cane talk following the Bledisloe Cup rugby test match between the All Blacks and Australia in Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (John Davidson/Photosport via AP)
New Zealand names largely surprise-free squad for Rugby World Cup
South Africa's Canan Moodie, left, is tackled by Argentina's Juan Martin Gonzalez, during a rugby test match at the Jose Amalfitani stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Springboks bounce back to dominate Argentina in Buenos Aires

Toulon center Waisea Nayacalevu captains Fiji. He is going to a third World Cup along with Queensland prop Peni Ravai and Levani Botia, who was moved from the centers to the back row by La Rochelle last season.

Six others are going to their second World Cup.

Fiji has warmup matches against France and England this month then opens its World Cup campaign against Wales on Sept. 10 in Bordeaux. Australia, Georgia and Portugal are also in Pool C.

___

Fiji: Forwards: Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Jone Koroiduadua, Tevita Ikanivere, Sam Matavesi, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge, Luke Tagi, Samu Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Temo Mayanavanua, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi, Viliame Mata. Backs: Frank Lomani, Simi Kuruvoli, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz, Teti Tela, Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Waisea Nayacalevu (captain), Iosefo Masi, Selesitino Ravutaumada, Vinaya Habosi, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Sireli Maqala, Ilaisa Droasese.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby