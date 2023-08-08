Fiji picks uncapped prop and leaves out Volavola in Rugby World Cup squad

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — Pacific Nations Cup champion Fiji picked uncapped prop Jone Koroiduadua and left behind veteran flyhalf Ben Volavola in its Rugby World Cup squad on Tuesday.

Koroiduadua, who can prop on both sides, was one of 18 Fijian Drua in the 33-man squad.

Volavola was Fiji’s 10 at the World Cup four years ago in Japan. In the Pacific Nations Cup, the France-based flyhalf was tried out beside Drua players Caleb Muntz and Teti Tela. Volavola started last weekend in the win over Japan in Tokyo but, for the World Cup, coach Simon Raiwalui preferred Muntz, who started the other two wins, and Tela, who replaced Volavola against Japan.

Castres center Vilimoni Botitu also missed out after appearing twice in the Pacific Nations Cup. But five of his fellow Tokyo Olympic sevens gold medalists were chosen: Meli Derenalagi, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Sireli Maqala, Semi Radradra and Iosefo Masi.

Toulon center Waisea Nayacalevu captains Fiji. He is going to a third World Cup along with Queensland prop Peni Ravai and Levani Botia, who was moved from the centers to the back row by La Rochelle last season.

Six others are going to their second World Cup.

Fiji has warmup matches against France and England this month then opens its World Cup campaign against Wales on Sept. 10 in Bordeaux. Australia, Georgia and Portugal are also in Pool C.

Fiji: Forwards: Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Jone Koroiduadua, Tevita Ikanivere, Sam Matavesi, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge, Luke Tagi, Samu Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Temo Mayanavanua, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi, Viliame Mata. Backs: Frank Lomani, Simi Kuruvoli, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz, Teti Tela, Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Waisea Nayacalevu (captain), Iosefo Masi, Selesitino Ravutaumada, Vinaya Habosi, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Sireli Maqala, Ilaisa Droasese.

