Filippo Inzaghi back coaching in Serie A after being hired by Salernitana

 
SALERNO, Italy (AP) — World Cup-winning forward Filippo Inzaghi is back coaching in Serie A after being hired by Salernitana on Tuesday.

Salernitana announced that it had fired Pauolo Sousa and replaced him with Inzaghi, the older brother of Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi.

Salernitana lost 3-0 at Monza on Sunday for its third straight defeat without scoring a goal. It has only three points from three draws in eight matches and sits just above bottom club Cagliari.

Inzaghi’s first match in charge will be against Cagliari after the international break.

The 50-year-old Inzaghi has been out of work since leaving Reggina in the offseason after the club was excluded from Serie B because of financial irregularities. He had led them into the promotion playoffs last season.

Inzaghi last coached in the Italian top flight in the 2020-21 season but failed to avoid relegation with Benevento — which he had led to promotion the previous year — and left at the end of the campaign.

Inzaghi started his managerial career at AC Milan after being promoted from youth team coach in 2014 but was fired at the end of the season. He has also coached Venezia, Bologna and Brescia.

Inzaghi had a glittering 11-year playing career at Milan, winning two Serie A titles — to add to the one he won at Juventus — and two Champions League trophies. He also won the World Cup with Italy in 2006.

